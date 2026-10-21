Hope Union Counseling Unveils New Identity, Continuing Compassionate Faith-Based Mental Health Services In Maryland

Hope Union Counseling services in Bel Air, Maryland

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HopeWay Mental Health has officially announced its rebrand to Hope Union Counseling, LLC, reflecting the organization's continued commitment to providing compassionate, professional mental health services rooted in faith, hope, and healing.The new name represents the heart of the organization's mission: partnering with individuals and families as they navigate life's challenges and work toward emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Hope Union Counseling emphasizes the importance of walking alongside clients with compassion, clinical excellence, and faith-centered care.While the name and branding have changed, the organization's mission, experienced counseling team, and dedication to serving the community remain the same.Hope Union Counseling provides professional counseling services for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The practice also works with churches and communities, offering an approach that integrates evidence-based mental health care with Christian principles and the love and compassion of Jesus Christ.Although faith integration is a distinguishing specialty of the practice, Hope Union Counseling welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and walks of life, providing personalized support tailored to each client's unique needs and circumstances.The organization's team of licensed counselors and coaches offers support across a wide range of mental health and life challenges, including: Anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), Attention-deficit disorders (ADD/ADHD), Trauma and recovery, Grief, loss, and major life transitionsMarriage, family, and relationship challenges, Career decisions, personal growth, and life adjustments.With physical offices in Bel Air and Elkton, Maryland, Hope Union Counseling serves individuals and families throughout the surrounding communities. The practice also offers telehealth services across Maryland and Pennsylvania, expanding access to professional mental health support for those who prefer or require remote counseling.As Hope Union Counseling begins this new chapter, the organization remains focused on helping individuals and families find hope, experience healing, and build healthier, more fulfilling lives.Community members interested in learning more about the practice, exploring available counseling services, or requesting an appointment can visit the organization's new website at .About Hope Union Counseling, LLCFormerly known as HopeWay Mental Health, Hope Union Counseling, LLC is a faith-integrated mental health counseling practice with offices in Bel Air and Elkton, Maryland. Through a team of licensed counseling professionals and coaches, the organization provides compassionate, clinically grounded care to children, teens, adults, couples, and families. With a commitment to clinical excellence and Christian compassion, Hope Union Counseling welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and offers in-person and telehealth services to communities throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Wayne Tapscott

Hope Union Counseling, LLC

+1 443-729-0050

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hope Union Counseling Unveils New Identity, Continuing Compassionate Faith-Based Mental Health Services in Maryland News Provided By Harford Digital October 21, 2026, 12:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.