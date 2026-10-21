LA PAIX BAKERY EXPANDS SOUTH FLORIDA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW MIAMI SHORES LOCATION GRAND OPENING OCTOBER 27

LA PAIX BAKERY

La Paix Bakery Haitian Long Bread

The new hybrid bakery and café celebrates grand opening with complimentary branded bags, product samples, and expanded menu offerings

MIAMI SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- La Paix Bakery, the beloved family-owned Haitian bakery specializing in fresh hard-dough breads, savory pastries, traditional sweets, and comfort meals, is officially expanding its footprint in South Florida with a brand-new location in Miami Shores. Situated at 9636 NE 2nd Ave, the new hybrid manufacturing and retail location soft-opened in Fall 2026 and will host its official Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.The grand opening festivities will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in partnership with the Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce. To further celebrate, guests will receive complimentary La Paix Bakery bags along with sampled products showcasing the brand's authentic recipes. Designed with a café-style layout featuring indoor and outdoor seating, the Miami Shores store will offer an expanded menu including egg breakfast sandwiches,“fritay” fried appetizers, and daily hot meal options, alongside plans to launch custom cakes and a domestic shipping program.The Miami Shores location is led by co-owners Yolande Derosier, Nadeige Sterlin, and Natasha Nozile-Janvier. Founded in Miramar, FL in 2005 by Derosier, the late Lucien Nozile, and Sterlin, La Paix was built on a passion for baking, community support, and creating meals that evoke nostalgia. Derosier and Nozile have mentored and helped launch seven other Haitian bakeries across Florida and Georgia. Sterlin brings over 13 years of CPG/F&B corporate experience across strategy, sales, and marketing, while Nozile-Janvier brings extensive expertise in marketing, operations, and recipe refinement."Opening in Miami Shores allows us to increase accessibility for our customers in Miami-Dade County, home to the largest Haitian population in Florida, while introducing our culture and traditional food to a broader audience," said Nadeige Sterlin, Co-Owner of La Paix Bakery. "My mother and step-father worked tirelessly as immigrants to achieve their dream. With everything happening in Haiti today, we want La Paix to remain a welcoming space where the diaspora and local community can feel connected to Haitian culture through our food."In addition to retail and café service, the expanded facility addresses capacity constraints to support growing distribution across regional grocery stores, supermarkets, and mass retailers. The 3,200-square-foot Miami Shores store will operate Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.For more information about La Paix Bakery, visit , call 305-364-5467, or follow @LaPaixBakery on Facebook, and Instagram.About La Paix BakeryFounded in 2005 in Miramar, Florida, La Paix Bakery ("La Paix" meaning "the peace" in French) is a premier Haitian bakery offering authentic hard-dough breads, savory pastries, traditional desserts, and comfort meals. Built on a foundation of quality, service, and community mentorship, La Paix strives to share Haitian culinary traditions and culture across South Florida.For more information about La Paix Bakery, visit

Maria Pereda

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305) 631-2283

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LA PAIX BAKERY EXPANDS SOUTH FLORIDA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW MIAMI SHORES LOCATION GRAND OPENING OCTOBER 27 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 21, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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