James Eade Selected For IAOTP's Presidential Award

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor James Eade at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected James Eade for the Presidential Award for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.The Presidential Award is one of IAOTP's highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation, and leadership. This esteemed accolade recognizes significant contributions to improving public well-being, advancing industry knowledge, and advocating for effective policy changes. James Eade has exemplified these qualities through his remarkable achievements, industry impact, and unwavering commitment to service. Mr. Eade will receive this prestigious recognition at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami in December 2027.With nearly five decades of experience, Mr. Eade has firmly established himself as an accomplished and respected leader. A dynamic and results-driven professional, he is the Founder, President, and CEO of the Eade Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building communities through chess, particularly for individuals who might otherwise have limited access to the chess world.Established shortly after his father's passing, the Eade Foundation promotes chess literacy and notation, enabling players to preserve their games for further study and seek guidance from more experienced players. Believing that chess serves as“a social good,” the foundation works to expand chess excellence globally while providing chess sets and boards to those who cannot afford them. As a gifted teacher, Mr. Eade emphasizes that the true goal of chess is to have fun, remain encouraged, and strive to“be the best you can be, not the best ever.”Throughout his career, Mr. Eade has held numerous influential positions within the chess community, including President of the Chess Journalists of America, President of CalChess (Northern California Chess Federation), President of the Kolty Chess for Youth Federation, Chairman of the Chess Advisory Board at the University of Texas at Dallas, American Zone President of FIDE, and Delegate for the United States Chess Federation. Since 2000, he has served as a Trustee of the U.S. Chess Trust and served as President from 2010 to 2019. Reflecting on the global chess community, he states,“We are all one family. It doesn't matter where you came from. It doesn't matter what language you speak. If you play chess, you're part of our community.”A prolific author, Mr. Eade has written several acclaimed works, including Chess for Dummies, The Chess Player's Bible: Illustrated Strategies for Staying Ahead of the Game, and Chess Openings for Dummies. In addition to his chess-related publications, he authored Freedom: Your Path to Recovery in 2023, offering guidance and hope to individuals overcoming addiction with the empowering message,“Addiction does not have to be your master or your destiny.” Most recently, he released No Blame, No Shame, further reflecting his commitment to addiction recovery and his dedication to empowering individuals on their journey toward a healthier and more fulfilling life.Beyond chess and writing, Mr. Eade has excelled as a freelance producer for IBMTV and has served in Director-level and Senior Systems Programmer roles at Charles Schwab. His expertise includes strategy, leadership, philanthropy, business negotiation, and chess mastery. Prior to his distinguished career, he earned a B.A. in History from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.A. in Human Resource Management from the University of San Francisco.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Eade has received numerous awards, accolades, and professional recognitions. He has been featured in Marquis Who's Who Biographical Volumes and has received honors including Chess Educator of the Year from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2016, an Outstanding Career Achievement Award from the United States Chess Federation in 2018, an Award for Best Chess Website from the Chess Journalists of America, the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award in 2022, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, he graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in the international bestseller Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. In 2026, he received the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Award, Top Author of the Decade, Top Global Icon Award, Top 25 Global Impact Leaders Award, and Most Influential Leader in Addiction Recovery Award. He will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Miami in December 2027.Looking back, Mr. Eade attributes his success to his ability to concentrate and focus, his determination, and his resilience when faced with setbacks. Outside of his professional endeavors, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. Looking ahead, he remains committed to empowering others through chess, writing, and his continued work in addiction recovery.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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James Eade Selected for IAOTP's Presidential Award News Provided By IAOTP October 21, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR



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