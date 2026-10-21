Influential Women Profiles: Joann Olin, Helping Independent Travel Agents Build Confidence And Successful Businesses

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Training Manager at Cruise Brothers, She Coaches and Supports About 1,500 Independent Travel Agents After a 28-Year Career in Banking and Risk ManagementTitusville, Florida – JoAnn Olin is a Training Manager at Cruise Brothers, where she oversees the development and success of about 1,500 independent travel agents. She provides one-on-one coaching, daily training, back-office support, and quality-control guidance to both new and experienced agents as they build their businesses. The role allows her to combine her passion for teaching with her knowledge of the travel business. With 16 years in the travel industry, she considers her greatest professional achievement to be watching agents gain confidence and reach their goals. Her specialties include mentoring, training, marketing, and goal strategy, and Influential Women has named her one of its featured women for 2026, representing Florida.JoAnn came to travel after a 28-year career in banking and risk management, where she held positions in business continuity planning, risk management, access management, lending, project management, and private wealth management. Those years gave her a strong foundation in planning, risk awareness, and project discipline that she now applies to helping agents build sound businesses. She holds an Associate Degree in Behavioral Sciences from the Community College of Rhode Island, along with certifications as a Business Continuity Planner and Risk Manager and a certificate in Project Management. In travel, she has earned the CLIA Travel Agency Executive, Master Cruise Counselor, Accredited Cruise Counsellor, and Certified Cruise Counselor designations, and she recently completed a life coach certification as well. She is a member of CLIA, IATA, ASTA, and Lean In. A lifelong learner, she continues to build skills that help her better support others.JoAnn attributes her success to helping others succeed. She measures it by seeing agents grow in confidence and achieve their goals, whether they are new to the industry or already experienced. Each agent who gains confidence and finds success, she says, is among her proudest achievements. The best career advice she ever received came from her father, who told her never to say she cannot do something before giving it her best effort. She learned that challenge expands one's capabilities and that if something is not the right fit, experience will reveal it. That mindset has kept her open to growth throughout her career, and she now passes the same advice on to aspiring travel professionals, encouraging them to embrace challenges and pursue new opportunities with confidence.For young women entering the travel industry, JoAnn advises keeping their focus on the future. The industry is not a way to get rich quickly, she notes, but one that rewards steady, patient effort. She encourages them to work with a mentor over the long term and to maintain a positive mindset. Patience and persistence, she believes, allow agents to build lasting client relationships and steady growth over time. Helping people is central to both her professional and personal life, and she believes leadership means serving others, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities for them to succeed.JoAnn's commitment to service extends into her community. She previously served on the board of AIDS Project Rhode Island, and she volunteers as a FEMA CERT trainer and emergency response leader. She also shares her perspective through articles for Influential Women on overcoming fear, letting go of people-pleasing, and moving past the internal barriers that keep women from pursuing their dreams. In those pieces, she encourages women to set healthy boundaries, recognize that self-care is not selfish, break large goals into smaller steps, and choose persistence and consistent action over perfection. She reminds readers that courage means moving forward despite fear rather than waiting for fear to disappear. Her positive, action-oriented approach, paired with a dedication to education, continues to shape the agents she mentors. JoAnn Olin's work shows how believing in others can help them discover what they are truly capable of achieving.Learn More about JoAnn Olin:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Profiles: JoAnn Olin, Helping Independent Travel Agents Build Confidence And Successful Businesses News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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