KT Cap Consulting And Jakarta Stemcell Centre Sign Mou To Explore Regional Healthcare Collaboration

Sari Pramono, Founder and Director of Jakarta Stemcell Centre & Kenny Thing, Founder and Managing Partner of KTCC in the middle

Sari Pramono, Founder and Director of Jakarta Stemcell Centre

Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KTCC

The one-year agreement, signed on 14 October 2026, establishes a framework for exploring cross-border opportunities in healthcare and wellness.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KT Cap Consulting Pte. Ltd. (KTCC) and Jakarta Stemcell Centre (JSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for cooperation in healthcare and wellness across the region.

Under the MoU, KTCC will draw on its regional business development network and experience in building partnerships to support JSC in exploring new relationships, expanding market access and identifying opportunities for international cooperation.

JSC's focus on regenerative medicine and longevity, together with its multidisciplinary approach to care, provides a foundation for exploring collaboration with healthcare providers, diagnostic services, technology companies and other relevant stakeholders.

The two parties aim to bring their complementary capabilities and networks together to facilitate knowledge exchange and explore practical approaches to integrated healthcare and wellness services across the region.

Potential areas of collaboration include precision health and diagnostics, healthy longevity and wellness, digital health monitoring, and skincare. Any initiatives will be explored by the parties in light of their respective capabilities and requirements.

Kenny Thing, Founder and Managing Partner of KTCC, said:“At KTCC, we connect capabilities, relationships and markets to help develop promising opportunities into practical initiatives. We look forward to working with Jakarta Stemcell Centre to explore cross-border collaboration and connect complementary expertise in support of new healthcare opportunities across the region.”

Sari Pramono, Founder and Director of Jakarta Stemcell Centre, said:“We are pleased to partner with KT Cap Consulting. Its regional network and business development experience create a valuable opportunity for us to explore practical collaborations and connect complementary expertise. We look forward to working together to advance integrated healthcare and wellness opportunities across the region.”

About Jakarta Stemcell Centre

Jakarta Stemcell Centre (JSC) is an Indonesian healthcare centre focused on regenerative medicine and longevity. It takes a personalized, multidisciplinary approach to care across five areas of focus: Precision and Regenerative Medicine; Weight and Metabolic Health; Skin and Hair Regeneration; Sport, Pain and Physiotherapy; and Brain and Mental Health.

About KT Cap Consulting Pte. Ltd.

KT Cap Consulting is a Singapore-headquartered regional boutique management consultancy with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia. The firm also invests in technology start-ups, particularly in finance, healthcare, cybersecurity and human resources, where they can add value to its client portfolio in Southeast Asia. In recent years, KTCC has expanded its regional business development work into property, food and beverage, and learning and development.

The MoU is initially in force for one year from the date of signing.

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Hock Chye Thing

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd

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KT Cap Consulting and Jakarta Stemcell Centre Sign MoU to Explore Regional Healthcare Collaboration News Provided By KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd October 21, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Social Media



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