Nautical Agency Launches Free AI And SEO Audit Tool To Help Small Businesses Optimize For AI And Search Visibility

Free AI SEO Audit for Small Business

New Instant Audit Evaluates AI-Readiness, Technical SEO, On-Page Structure, and Trust Signals

- Ted Ives, CEO of Nautical Agency

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nautical Agency, an AI and Local search optimization firm based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, today announced the launch of its free AI & SEO Instant Audit tool. The tool gives small business owners an immediate, actionable snapshot of how their website performs across key factors that influence visibility in traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered answers.

Businesses can access the free small business AI SEO audit by visiting and entering their website. The dashboard analyzes AI-readiness, essential technical SEO elements, on-page structure, and trust signals, helping owners identify quick wins and longer-term opportunities without requiring technical expertise.

“Small business owners are busy running their companies-they shouldn't have to become AI or SEO experts overnight,” said Ted Ives, CEO of Nautical Agency.“Our free Instant Audit cuts through the complexity. In seconds, you see exactly how your site stacks up for both classic search engine visibility and the new world of AI Overviews and generative search answers. It's the first step toward getting found consistently by the customers already searching for what you offer.”

Nautical Agency specializes in helping small businesses improve visibility in Search, mobile Maps/local pack results, and AI-generated answers. Services include website development and optimization, Google Business Profile optimization, citation and brand building, content development, and ongoing tracking and reporting. The agency emphasizes no setup fees, no long-term contracts, and direct work with senior practitioners.

As search continues to evolve with large language models and generative AI, the new audit tool addresses the growing importance of AI-readiness-factors such as machine-readable identity, citeability, structured data, and content clarity that influence whether a business appears in AI summaries and recommendations.

About Nautical Agency

Nautical Agency is an East Greenwich, Rhode Island-based digital marketing firm focused on small business AI and search visibility. The company helps small businesses get found online easily by prospects through website development and optimization, Google Business Profile improvements, and strategies tailored to both search and AI-driven discovery. Learn more at

Beata Proffitt

Nautical Agency

5083999283 ext.

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Nautical Agency Launches Free AI and SEO Audit Tool to Help Small Businesses Optimize for AI and Search Visibility News Provided By Nautical LLC October 21, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Retail



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