Arab Party Leaders Unite to Challenge Netanyahu in Israeli Elections
(MENAFN) Arab political leaders in Israel pledged Tuesday to coordinate their efforts through the Joint List alliance to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power in the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections.
During a press conference in Haifa, northern Israel, the leaders argued that stronger participation among Arab voters could prevent Netanyahu and his right-wing partners from securing another term in government.
However, they cautioned that replacing the current administration would not automatically deliver the political outcomes sought by Arab citizens.
The gathering included Yousef Jabareen, head of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash) and leader of the Joint List; Ahmad Tibi, who chairs the alliance’s parliamentary bloc and leads the Arab Movement for Change (Ta’al); and Sami Abu Shehadeh, head of the National Democratic Assembly (Balad).
The three political parties collectively form the Joint List alliance, which seeks to strengthen Arab political representation and influence Israel’s electoral outcome.
Arab citizens make up approximately one-fifth of Israel’s population, which exceeds 10 million people.
During a press conference in Haifa, northern Israel, the leaders argued that stronger participation among Arab voters could prevent Netanyahu and his right-wing partners from securing another term in government.
However, they cautioned that replacing the current administration would not automatically deliver the political outcomes sought by Arab citizens.
The gathering included Yousef Jabareen, head of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash) and leader of the Joint List; Ahmad Tibi, who chairs the alliance’s parliamentary bloc and leads the Arab Movement for Change (Ta’al); and Sami Abu Shehadeh, head of the National Democratic Assembly (Balad).
The three political parties collectively form the Joint List alliance, which seeks to strengthen Arab political representation and influence Israel’s electoral outcome.
Arab citizens make up approximately one-fifth of Israel’s population, which exceeds 10 million people.
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