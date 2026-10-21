Finance Ministry Launches Bank Camps From Oct 21 To Boost Financial Inclusion

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Finance has announced bank camps from October 21, 2026 until December to enhance financial inclusion and help citizens access government schemes and services.

The statement from the Ministry of Finance said the“Saturation Campaign of Financial Inclusion (FI) Schemes” will be organised across 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and urban local bodies to help citizens avail services linked to financial security.

“Under the campaign, the banks will conduct camps for various activities including Enrolments under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), opening of PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) Accounts, Re-KYC, awareness sessions on digital frauds, among others,” the ministry said in a statement.

Further, the camps will support Aadhaar seeding in PMJJBY and PMSBY; re‐KYC for existing PMJDY and other savings accounts; and generation of C‐KYC IDs where pending, the statement said.

A PM Jan Dhan account can be of use to unbanked people interested in opening a savings account with zero balance requirement. Farmers seeking crop insurance can enroll in PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The camps will also update nominations in savings accounts and lockers, hold awareness sessions on financial inclusion schemes and digital frauds, the statement noted.

Awareness sessions on 'Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar' regarding unclaimed financial assets will also be held.

Sourcing of KCC applications to support the objective of saturation of eligible PM-Kisan beneficiaries, enrollment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna to support saturation of KCC accounts for the upcoming Rabi season are among other programs.

“The campaign reflects the government's commitment to empowering citizens at the last mile, and building a more inclusive society by bringing them into the formal financial system,” the statement said.

-IANS

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