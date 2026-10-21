Punjab Farmers Procure 21,019 Crop Residue Management Machines

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Punjab has taken another significant step towards eliminating stubble burning, with farmers procuring 21,019 crop residue management (CRM) machines during the current season. The Super Seeder emerged as the most preferred equipment among farmers, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Wednesday.

He said the large-scale procurement, supported by subsidies ranging from 50 to 80 per cent, reflects a significant shift in the state's approach to crop residue management, with farmers increasingly adopting sustainable alternatives to stubble burning.

The Super Seeder topped the list of the five most popular machines, with farmers purchasing 14,274 units. It was followed by the mulcher, with 1,721 units, and the Hydraulic Reversible MB Plough, with 1,346 units. The zero till drill and baling machine ranked fourth and fifth, with 1,123 and 927 units, respectively. Straw rakes also witnessed considerable demand, with 874 units procured, the minister added.

Attributing the growing adoption of CRM equipment to the state government's subsidy support, Khudian said individual farmers are being provided a 50 per cent subsidy on machinery purchases, while Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperative societies and panchayats are eligible for an 80 per cent subsidy.

He said the state government's efforts are backed by a substantial Rs 576-crore action plan for 2026-27. These initiatives have contributed to a sharp decline in stubble-burning incidents, which fell by nearly 90 per cent, from 49,922 in 2022 to 5,114 in 2025. The progress has earned Punjab national recognition for its crop residue management strategy.

“Substantial subsidies and extensive awareness campaigns have encouraged farmers to view crop residue as a valuable resource rather than a liability,” Khudian said.

The minister highlighted the environmental and agricultural benefits of CRM machinery, noting that Super Seeders and zero-till drills enable farmers to sow wheat directly into paddy residue. This helps save time and conserve soil moisture while reducing the need to burn crop residue.

Meanwhile, balers and rakes support the collection and utilisation of straw for purposes such as power generation and animal fodder.

Reaffirming the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, Khudian said the state government remains firmly committed to supporting the farming community and promoting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.

He urged farmers to make maximum use of available CRM machinery and abandon stubble burning, emphasising that environmental protection is a collective responsibility. Every farmer's contribution, he said, is essential to safeguarding public health, preserving natural resources and ensuring a cleaner, healthier future for coming generations.