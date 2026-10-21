Gujarat CM Meets Western Naval Command Chief, Discusses Security Of State's Coastline

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) The security of Gujarat's strategically important coastline and the Indian Navy's activities to protect it were discussed when Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

During the courtesy visit, Vatsayan briefed the Chief Minister on various measures undertaken by the Navy to safeguard Gujarat's coastline, which is strategically significant because of its location along the Arabian Sea.

Vatsayan assumed charge as the 35th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command in May this year.

Before taking up the appointment, he served as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters. He joined the Indian Navy in 1988 and has served aboard several prominent warships during his career.

The Western Naval Command plays a key role in safeguarding India's western coastline, protecting the country's maritime borders and securing vital trade and energy routes.

Its area of strategic interest encompasses the Arabian Sea and the western Indian Ocean, as well as important maritime passages such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Suez Canal, the Mozambique Channel and the Cape of Good Hope.

These routes are significant for international shipping and energy supplies, making maritime security an important part of the Navy's responsibilities.

The meeting focused on the Navy's activities concerning Gujarat's coastline. Vatsayan also presented a memento to Patel during the visit.