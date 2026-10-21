Ronit Bose Roy Returns To The Gym To Get Rid Of All Those Festive Calories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy has decided to return to the gym to get rid of all those extra calories consumed during the ongoing festive season.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, he uploaded a motivating photo of himself from the gym. Flaunting his pumped-up biceps, the 'Udaan' actor was seen looking away from the camera, gazing sharply at something.

Ronit wrote the caption, "Chalo yaar.....Navaratri ke laddo, pede, kaju katli, samose, kachori, chole puri, halwa puri....sab calories jalaana hai! Kaam pe lag gaye bandhu! (sic)."

Recently, Ronit was seen attending the Durga Puja celebration with his wife, brother Rohit Roy, and Rohit's wife, Manasi Joshi.

Sharing the happy family picture on social media, Manasi captioned the post, "Shubho Nabami...Shubho Bijoya Dashami...From the Bose Roys to all of you...Blessings of Maa taken & the heart is full of gratitude...Durga Durga (sic)".

Talking about his career trajectory, Ronit made his acting debut with the 1992 release 'Jaan Tere Naam', co-starring Farheen. He further appeared in 'Bomb Blast' in 1993, along with Aditya Pancholi and Kishori Shahane.

Ronit became a household name as he played Mihir Virani in the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and Rishabh Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Proving his mettle on the big screen, Ronit garnered a lot of appreciation for the 2010 film“Udaan". This was followed by his powerful appearances in 'That Girl in Yellow Boots', 'Student of the Year', 'Midnight's Children', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Ugly'.

His filmography further includes Akshay Kumar's 'Boss', Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's '2 States', 'Kaabil', 'Jai Lava Kusa', 'Sarkar, 'Machine', 'Lucknow Central', 'Loveyatri', 'Liger' and 'Gumraah', to name just a few.

Ronit last graced the screen in Kajol's mythological drama 'Maa'. The project was a spinoff of the 2024 film 'Shaitaan' featuring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.