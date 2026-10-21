Odisha To Showcase Chemical, Petrochemical Investment Potential At India Chem 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday to attend India Chem 2026, India's flagship biennial event for the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, which begins on Thursday.

According to an official statement, CM Majhi will participate in the inaugural session and the CEO Roundtable, which will be chaired by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J.P. Nadda, during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

It noted that Chief Minister's visit will focus on attracting fresh investments and strengthening Odisha's position as an emerging industrial destination in the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

"The State's participation will highlight its industrial strengths, investment-ready infrastructure, progressive policies and growing ecosystem for chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. The programme will provide an important platform for Odisha to engage directly with industry leaders, present new investment opportunities and explore partnerships for the next phase of industrial growth," the state government said in the statement.

During the visit, Chief Minister Majhi is scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with leading representatives of the chemical and petrochemical industries, with discussions planned with more than 20 major companies.

These interactions will focus on potential investments, industrial expansion, downstream manufacturing and opportunities to establish new industrial ventures in Odisha.

A key highlight of the state's participation will be a presentation on coal gasification project, an emerging area of industrial opportunity for Odisha.

The state is also likely to announce the establishment of a dedicated, large-scale chemical industrial park as part of its efforts to strengthen the industrial ecosystem, promote value addition, and attract investments across the chemical, petrochemical, plastics, and packaging segments.

Odisha will participate alongside Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the growing importance of states in shaping India's chemical and petrochemical manufacturing landscape.

The event will provide Odisha with an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities and strengthen engagement with domestic and international industry stakeholders.

While states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and others have established themselves as major chemical and petrochemical hubs over several decades, Odisha is positioning itself as a leading investment destination in the chemical and petrochemical sector, leveraging its rich resource base, industrial infrastructure, and supportive policy framework.

The state's established strengths in mining and metallurgy provide a strong foundation for expanding into downstream chemical and petrochemical industries, promoting value addition, and attracting investments in higher-value manufacturing.

Speaking about state's participation at India Chem 2026, Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries department, said, "Odisha has a strong industrial foundation, and we are now focused on expanding our presence in high-potential sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals. Our participation at India Chem 2026 will provide an opportunity to engage directly with leading companies, present the state's investment opportunities and explore partnerships for future growth."

"With our industrial infrastructure, progressive policies and resource advantages, we are working to build a competitive ecosystem for chemical and petrochemical industries. The proposed dedicated large chemical industrial park and our focus on coal gasification will further strengthen this effort and open up new avenues for investment, value addition and employment generation," he added.