Bihar: Pappu Yadav Falls Ill During Katihar Event, Leaves Midway

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav suddenly fell ill while inaugurating a cultural programme in Katihar district during the Durga Puja celebrations on Wednesday.

He reportedly experienced dizziness and nearly collapsed, prompting people present at the venue to rush to his aid.

Pappu Yadav had arrived in Katihar to inaugurate a cultural event featuring a play organised as part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

While addressing the gathering with a microphone in his hand, he suddenly appeared unsteady and struggled to remain standing.

People nearby immediately supported him and brought a chair for him to sit on.

Water was poured over his head, while some suggested that he remove his bandi (waistcoat).

A video showing the incident has since surfaced on social media and is going viral.

According to reports, Yadav's health deteriorated after he offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

He reportedly felt some relief after a short while but left the programme midway due to his condition.

However, no official information has been released regarding the exact cause of his sudden illness or his subsequent health status.

Further details regarding Pappu Yadav's health are awaited.

The incident comes amid reports of health concerns involving JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Patna after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Monday night. He was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi, Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders visited the hospital to inquire about Neeraj Kumar's condition.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh aimed at Neeraj Kumar, saying,“Neeraj Kumar resorts to sorcery. We had just said yesterday that he is not ill. No sorcery will work in this election.”

Neeraj Kumar is contesting as a JD(U) candidate for Patna's Graduate seat, and Anant Singh, who is a sitting MLA of the same party, is opposing him in this MLC election due to his personal rivalry.