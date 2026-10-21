MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Victims Of Kota, Gwalior Accidents In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited AIIMS Bhopal to meet injured in road accidents in Rajasthan's Kota and near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, and assured them of the best possible medical treatment.

Details on the Accidents

A major road accident had occurred in Rajasthan's Kota on October 17 in which several residents of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district sustained injuries, with some losing their lives. After the accident, the state government coordinated with the Rajasthan government to shift the injured to AIIMS Bhopal. On the other hand, an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior in the early hours of October 18, breaking through a police checkpoint and damaging the temple's gate and outer wall, in which over a dozen people died while several others were injured. Among the injured, two critical patients were airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

CM Assures Best Possible Assistance

CM Yadav, along with state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, met the injured undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal and held an interaction with them and their family members. They enquired about their health conditions and ongoing treatment, assuring them of all possible assistance.

State BJP Chief Provides Update

Meanwhile, in a post on X, BJP president Khandelwal said that 14 residents from five villages in the Multai area of Betul district were undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, adding that two of them had been discharged on Tuesday, while two more were scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday.“Today, along with the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, I visited AIIMS Bhopal and met residents of Betul district who were injured in the road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, and enquired about their health. 14 residents from five villages in the Multai area were undergoing treatment at AIIMS following the unfortunate incident. It is a relief that two of them were discharged on Tuesday after recovering, and two more will be discharged today after regaining their health,” Khandelwal said.

He added in the post that he interacted with doctors to obtain updates on the condition of the other injured persons and directed them to ensure appropriate treatment.“The MP government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is committed to providing the best possible treatment to all the injured. Soon after the incident, the state government coordinated with the Rajasthan government to ensure that the injured were admitted to AIIMS Bhopal. Their health is also being monitored continuously,” Khandelwal mentioned.

He further prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of all those injured in the accident. (ANI)

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