Jailer 2: Meet Rithvik Jothi Raj, Rajinikanth's Onscreen Grandson Who Turned Tech Entrepreneur At 13

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rithvik Jothi Raj hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and fans know him as Ritu Rocks Rithvik. The young child actor works as a content creator too. You need to see what else this boy is doing right now.

Child actor Rithvik Jothi Raj is making news after appearing in Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer and its sequel Jailer 2. The young boy plays Rajinikanth's grandson in the movie. He holds a strong interest in coding, robotics, and business alongside his acting career. He recently shared in an interview that he started his own company with his friends.

Rithvik Jothi Raj belongs to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and fans call him Ritu Rocks Rithvik. The child actor creates engaging content online. He grabbed audience attention initially through his fun videos. People loved his natural talent for switching between different characters instantly.

Rithvik bagged good movie offers later and acted in films like O2, Sardar, and Lucky Baskhar. He gained massive popularity after playing Rajinikanth's grandson in the 2023 Tamil blockbuster Jailer. Fans are now super curious about him as he returns in Jailer 2.

Rithvik felt bored spending long hours on video calls and decided to do something new with his friends. The boys thought of building a website first. His friend circle knew basic coding and they tried creating a webpage. This fun project slowly turned into a small business venture.

The young actor stated that they sell products and offer online courses through this website. He honestly admitted that the website does not get too many visitors right now.

Rithvik spoke openly about his deep technical interests during the interview. He knows the Python programming language quite well. The young boy also loves robotics and understands the basics of building robots.

Rithvik runs this company with four other friends and the five members work together as a team. We do not have official details about the company registration, revenue, or market valuation yet. People see this as a cute small business attempt by a group of friends. The child actor is definitely grabbing eyeballs by balancing cinema and technology at such a young age.