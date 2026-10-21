Kayadu Lohar's Used Water Bottle Listed For Rs 3 Lakh, Netizens Ask 'What Is This Madness?'

Kayadu Lohar is making a lot of noise in the South film industry right now. The actress saw a huge jump in demand after her movie 'Dragon'. She is currently busy with back-to-back films. She recently entertained the audience with 'The Paradise'. Now, a very weird news about this beauty is going viral on social media. You might wonder what the news is. Someone has fixed a massive price tag of Rs 3 lakh for a water bottle used by Kayadu Lohar! This exact detail is making netizens raise their eyebrows today.

Rs 3 lakh price for Kayadu's used bottle!

Fans giving special importance to things used by celebrities is not a new trend. We have seen fans collecting clothes, shoes, and accessories used by their favorite stars. But this new viral matter is a bit too weird. Some random person has reportedly put up a water bottle used by Kayadu Lohar during a shooting schedule for sale on the online marketplace OLX. The shock does not end there. The price fixed for this bottle will surprise you even more!

A whopping Rs 3 lakh!

Yes, someone has fixed this massive price for a normal water bottle just because Kayadu used it. This news is creating heavy discussions on social media right now.

'Celebrity rates for a bottle too?' ask netizens!

Netizens are dropping all kinds of reactions as soon as this post went viral. Many people are expressing shock. They are asking, 'Is celebrity craze this huge?' and 'Rs 3 lakh for a used water bottle?'. Some users are dropping funny comments after seeing this listing. A few others are saying that fan love should have some limits. A new debate has also started about how some people try to make money in weird ways by using celebrity popularity.

True fan love or next-level craze?

This incident looks like another example of how far star worship can go sometimes. We usually see people keeping celebrity items as a memory. But trying to sell that same item for lakhs of rupees has definitely shocked the internet. Does this listing actually feature the exact bottle used by Kayadu Lohar? Or is it just a fake publicity stunt using the actress's name? We do not have any clarity on this right now.

Kayadu Lohar busy with back-to-back movies

Coming to her film career, Kayadu Lohar's cinema journey picked up great speed after the movie 'Dragon'. She recently grabbed the audience's attention through 'The Paradise' and is currently busy with multiple projects. Kayadu is making news through her movies on one side. This weird viral water bottle issue is grabbing internet attention on the other side. Is the news about Kayadu Lohar's used water bottle costing Rs 3 lakh actually true? Or is it just another bizarre viral post on social media? Everyone is curious to know the real story.