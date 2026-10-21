APO Hires ICC Spokesperson To Lead Crisis Division
(MENAFN- PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG - APO Group has appointed former International Criminal Court spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah to lead a new strategic reputation and crisis communications division.
El Abdallah (pictured) joins as chief strategic advisor, reputation and crisis communications, after 15 years as the ICC's spokesperson and head of public affairs.
The division will work with multinational companies, financial institutions, African governments and sovereign entities, and pan-African businesses. Its services include crisis preparedness, rapid response, executive counsel, reputation recovery and ongoing monitoring of reputational threats.
At the ICC, El Abdallah's work included managing international media scrutiny, responding to coordinated disinformation campaigns and advising senior leadership through institutional crises, according to APO.
The Hague-based court tries individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.
APO founder and chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said:“Reputation and crisis communications are among the most under-served disciplines in Africa, yet also among the most critical. For 15 years, Fadi managed institutional reputation during coordinated disinformation campaigns, sanctions crises, and war crimes trials, before a global audience and under permanent legal constraint.”
The new division will draw on APO's communications consultancy and its Africa Newsroom distribution business, which distributes content across all 54 African markets in English, French, Arabic and Portuguese.
Chief executive Bas Wijne said:“What makes this division different is that we do not only advise, we execute. A strategy that sits on paper is worthless when a narrative is moving across 12 markets in three languages overnight.”
El Abdallah added:“Reputation and crisis communications in Africa are at an inflection point. Governments and organisations are facing reputational threats that are faster, more complex and more consequential than ever before, driven by digital media, political pressure and an increasingly discerning global audience.”
Founded in 2007 by Pompigne-Mognard, APO combines strategic communications counsel, content production and media relations with its owned newswire. Its clients include Emirates, Canon, Nestlé, the NFL, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Afreximbank.
El Abdallah (pictured) joins as chief strategic advisor, reputation and crisis communications, after 15 years as the ICC's spokesperson and head of public affairs.
The division will work with multinational companies, financial institutions, African governments and sovereign entities, and pan-African businesses. Its services include crisis preparedness, rapid response, executive counsel, reputation recovery and ongoing monitoring of reputational threats.
At the ICC, El Abdallah's work included managing international media scrutiny, responding to coordinated disinformation campaigns and advising senior leadership through institutional crises, according to APO.
The Hague-based court tries individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.
APO founder and chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said:“Reputation and crisis communications are among the most under-served disciplines in Africa, yet also among the most critical. For 15 years, Fadi managed institutional reputation during coordinated disinformation campaigns, sanctions crises, and war crimes trials, before a global audience and under permanent legal constraint.”
The new division will draw on APO's communications consultancy and its Africa Newsroom distribution business, which distributes content across all 54 African markets in English, French, Arabic and Portuguese.
Chief executive Bas Wijne said:“What makes this division different is that we do not only advise, we execute. A strategy that sits on paper is worthless when a narrative is moving across 12 markets in three languages overnight.”
El Abdallah added:“Reputation and crisis communications in Africa are at an inflection point. Governments and organisations are facing reputational threats that are faster, more complex and more consequential than ever before, driven by digital media, political pressure and an increasingly discerning global audience.”
Founded in 2007 by Pompigne-Mognard, APO combines strategic communications counsel, content production and media relations with its owned newswire. Its clients include Emirates, Canon, Nestlé, the NFL, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Afreximbank.
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