Ahmad Tea Appoints Blueprintx For UK And Global PR Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ahmad Tea has appointed Blueprintx as its retained global and UK PR agency, with a brief spanning international reputation management, sustainability communications and a UK press office.
The appointment follows a strategic review of Ahmad Tea's global and UK communications requirements. A specialist sustainability communications agency will continue to work with the brand on a project basis.
Founded in Hampshire in 1986 by chairman Rahim Afshar and his brothers, Ahmad Tea remains family-owned and sells its products in more than 90 countries. The group recorded turnover of $188 million in 2025, up 4.5% year on year, with approximately 96% of sales generated outside the UK.
The account takes effect immediately and will be overseen by Blueprintx co-founders Rob Hughes and George Woffenden, supported by a dedicated communications team and an international network of specialist partners.
Blueprintx will establish and manage a global newsroom, identifying and developing stories across Ahmad Tea's international markets and supporting them with proactive media relations and reputation counsel. Priority markets include the UK, UAE and key territories across Asia, with further opportunities in North America.
The newsroom will coordinate with Ahmad Tea's local market teams and partners, sharing communications assets and developing stories that can be adapted for different audiences. The agency will also run a UK communications programme, including creative campaigns and media engagement, alongside international communications around the brand's sustainability strategy, commitments and impact.
Initial work will focus on establishing the newsroom and UK press office, with storytelling around Ahmad Tea's heritage, quality and sustainability. Campaign activity will also develop its“Preparation is Everything” platform, with opportunities for brand partnerships, talent-led storytelling and international market activations.
Ahmad Tea head of global marketing Tracey Wakelin said:“We were looking for a partner that could bring strategic thinking, creativity and a joined-up approach to our communications, while understanding the importance of local markets and audiences.
“Blueprintx demonstrated a strong understanding of our business and a clear vision for how we can strengthen our global reputation, tell more of our stories and build deeper connections with consumers around the world.”
Hughes added:“What makes this partnership particularly exciting is the opportunity to build something that goes beyond a traditional PR function. We're creating a connected global communications operation that brings together storytelling, reputation management and local market expertise, while ensuring Ahmad Tea's values and commitment to quality remain at the heart of everything we do.”
Blueprintx was founded in 2018 and has a core team of more than 10, supplemented by a network of creative, production and communications specialists. The agency reports seven-figure annual revenue but does not disclose detailed financial results.
Brand marketing and communications and talent management each account for approximately half of its activity. Its brand clients have included Expedia, Sobha Realty, Spabreaks and The Sun, while its talent roster includes Tony Adams, Christine Ohuruogu, Fikayo Tomori, Joshua Buatsi and Carmen Jordá.
Hughes previously worked at Ketchum and Hill & Knowlton before joining Adidas, where he led its global newsroom across PR, social media and influencer communications. Woffenden's career includes roles at Arena International, BrandRapport, Synergy, Weber Shandwick and Clifford French, working across sports sponsorship and talent management.
In 2024, Hughes and Woffenden completed a management buyout, acquiring the shares held by Blueprintx's private investors, including family office Amvest, and taking full ownership of the agency.
The appointment follows a strategic review of Ahmad Tea's global and UK communications requirements. A specialist sustainability communications agency will continue to work with the brand on a project basis.
Founded in Hampshire in 1986 by chairman Rahim Afshar and his brothers, Ahmad Tea remains family-owned and sells its products in more than 90 countries. The group recorded turnover of $188 million in 2025, up 4.5% year on year, with approximately 96% of sales generated outside the UK.
The account takes effect immediately and will be overseen by Blueprintx co-founders Rob Hughes and George Woffenden, supported by a dedicated communications team and an international network of specialist partners.
Blueprintx will establish and manage a global newsroom, identifying and developing stories across Ahmad Tea's international markets and supporting them with proactive media relations and reputation counsel. Priority markets include the UK, UAE and key territories across Asia, with further opportunities in North America.
The newsroom will coordinate with Ahmad Tea's local market teams and partners, sharing communications assets and developing stories that can be adapted for different audiences. The agency will also run a UK communications programme, including creative campaigns and media engagement, alongside international communications around the brand's sustainability strategy, commitments and impact.
Initial work will focus on establishing the newsroom and UK press office, with storytelling around Ahmad Tea's heritage, quality and sustainability. Campaign activity will also develop its“Preparation is Everything” platform, with opportunities for brand partnerships, talent-led storytelling and international market activations.
Ahmad Tea head of global marketing Tracey Wakelin said:“We were looking for a partner that could bring strategic thinking, creativity and a joined-up approach to our communications, while understanding the importance of local markets and audiences.
“Blueprintx demonstrated a strong understanding of our business and a clear vision for how we can strengthen our global reputation, tell more of our stories and build deeper connections with consumers around the world.”
Hughes added:“What makes this partnership particularly exciting is the opportunity to build something that goes beyond a traditional PR function. We're creating a connected global communications operation that brings together storytelling, reputation management and local market expertise, while ensuring Ahmad Tea's values and commitment to quality remain at the heart of everything we do.”
Blueprintx was founded in 2018 and has a core team of more than 10, supplemented by a network of creative, production and communications specialists. The agency reports seven-figure annual revenue but does not disclose detailed financial results.
Brand marketing and communications and talent management each account for approximately half of its activity. Its brand clients have included Expedia, Sobha Realty, Spabreaks and The Sun, while its talent roster includes Tony Adams, Christine Ohuruogu, Fikayo Tomori, Joshua Buatsi and Carmen Jordá.
Hughes previously worked at Ketchum and Hill & Knowlton before joining Adidas, where he led its global newsroom across PR, social media and influencer communications. Woffenden's career includes roles at Arena International, BrandRapport, Synergy, Weber Shandwick and Clifford French, working across sports sponsorship and talent management.
In 2024, Hughes and Woffenden completed a management buyout, acquiring the shares held by Blueprintx's private investors, including family office Amvest, and taking full ownership of the agency.
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