Excellera Acquires Brussels Public Affairs Firm Fourtold
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS-Excellera, the Milan-based corporate affairs consultancy, has added Fourtold, a Brussels-based public affairs and policy communications consultancy, to its European holding. The transaction strengthens Excellera's presence in Europe's principal decision-making centre and is part of the international growth path supported by ICG, a leading alternative asset manager.
Since ICG became the group's principal financial partner in December of last year, Excellera has made a number of significant investments, including Ad Hoc Communication Advisors in Italy and UK-based financial communications specialist Alma Strategic Communications.
Operating in Brussels since 2018 and a certified B Corp, Fourtold specializes in integrated campaigning, working across healthcare, technology and the energy transition, with an international team of around 30 professionals including former EU institutional officials, journalists, campaigners and policy experts.
Fourtold's arrival strengthens Excellera's presence in Brussels and its ability to support clients in positioning themselves with the European institutions. For Fourtold, access to Excellera's expertise in financial communications and data intelligence will offer further capabilities to serve clients.
With this transaction, Excellera exceeds €80 million in revenues and reaches more than 400 professionals across 15 offices worldwide.
Fourtold will be led by partners Matthew Willis and Nicola Scocchi, who are reinvesting the majority of the proceeds in the group and will contribute to Excellera's growth. Deborah Parriss, principal founder of the firm, will remain part of Fourtold, continuing to contribute her expertise and experience to the business.
According to Excellera CEO Paolo Zanetto (pictured),“Brussels is where Europe's regulatory framework is shaped: a critical hub for companies and associations across every sector of the economy. With Fourtold, we strengthen our ability to help clients understand that framework and contribute to the debate that shapes it, working in constant connection between Brussels and national capitals.
Excellera was advised by A&O Shearman and PedersoliGattai on legal matters, Alvarez & Marsal on financial and tax due diligence, and Fineurop Soditic as financial advisor on the transaction. Fourtold was advised by Osborne Clarke on legal matters, Calculo Tax Audit Limited on tax due diligence, and Sue Couldery and Waypoint as financial advisors on the transaction.
Since ICG became the group's principal financial partner in December of last year, Excellera has made a number of significant investments, including Ad Hoc Communication Advisors in Italy and UK-based financial communications specialist Alma Strategic Communications.
Operating in Brussels since 2018 and a certified B Corp, Fourtold specializes in integrated campaigning, working across healthcare, technology and the energy transition, with an international team of around 30 professionals including former EU institutional officials, journalists, campaigners and policy experts.
Fourtold's arrival strengthens Excellera's presence in Brussels and its ability to support clients in positioning themselves with the European institutions. For Fourtold, access to Excellera's expertise in financial communications and data intelligence will offer further capabilities to serve clients.
With this transaction, Excellera exceeds €80 million in revenues and reaches more than 400 professionals across 15 offices worldwide.
Fourtold will be led by partners Matthew Willis and Nicola Scocchi, who are reinvesting the majority of the proceeds in the group and will contribute to Excellera's growth. Deborah Parriss, principal founder of the firm, will remain part of Fourtold, continuing to contribute her expertise and experience to the business.
According to Excellera CEO Paolo Zanetto (pictured),“Brussels is where Europe's regulatory framework is shaped: a critical hub for companies and associations across every sector of the economy. With Fourtold, we strengthen our ability to help clients understand that framework and contribute to the debate that shapes it, working in constant connection between Brussels and national capitals.
Excellera was advised by A&O Shearman and PedersoliGattai on legal matters, Alvarez & Marsal on financial and tax due diligence, and Fineurop Soditic as financial advisor on the transaction. Fourtold was advised by Osborne Clarke on legal matters, Calculo Tax Audit Limited on tax due diligence, and Sue Couldery and Waypoint as financial advisors on the transaction.
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