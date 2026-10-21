Punchy Picks Ready10 For Hot Electrolytes Launch
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hydration brand Punchy has appointed Ready10 to lead the UK launch of its Hot Electrolytes range following a competitive pitch.
The agency's brief spans creative campaigns, consumer press office and tastemaker relations, with activity designed to build awareness and encourage new audiences to try the product.
The launch aims to extend the brand's hydration positioning into the colder months, making hot electrolyte drinks part of consumers' everyday winter routines.
Punchy launched its hydration range in 2024, positioning electrolytes for everyday use beyond sport and exercise. Its cans and sachets are stocked by retailers including Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado.
The company secured investment in September from Belvoir Farm, the premium soft drinks producer whose group turnover reached £27.8 million in 2025. Belvoir had already manufactured Punchy's canned drinks for three years. The investment amount and stake were not disclosed. Its backers also include actor Ncuti Gatwa, who invested earlier this year.
Punchy founder Paddy Cavanagh-Butler said:“Hot Electrolytes is one of our most exciting launches to date, and we wanted to work with an agency who could help us make a real splash with it.
“We were really impressed by Ready10's creativity, energy and understanding of what we're trying to build at punchy. We're looking forward to working together and getting more people talking about hot hydration this winter.”
Ready10 head of growth Georgie Bentinck added:“Hydration has had a real glow-up over the last few years, but its messaging is still stuck in summer. To help flip that narrative on its head, punchy wanted a culture-first approach that generated creative, category-shaking ideas.
“The Ready10 team can't wait to make hot hydration this winter's most talked-about ritual – it's a launch that should really pack a punch.”
Founded in 2016 by David Fraser, independently owned Ready10 reported a team of 47 and income exceeding £6 million in PRovoke Media's 2026 agency research. Its clients include McDonald's, TikTok, Sky, HelloFresh, the NFL, WWE and Molson Coors.
The agency's brief spans creative campaigns, consumer press office and tastemaker relations, with activity designed to build awareness and encourage new audiences to try the product.
The launch aims to extend the brand's hydration positioning into the colder months, making hot electrolyte drinks part of consumers' everyday winter routines.
Punchy launched its hydration range in 2024, positioning electrolytes for everyday use beyond sport and exercise. Its cans and sachets are stocked by retailers including Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado.
The company secured investment in September from Belvoir Farm, the premium soft drinks producer whose group turnover reached £27.8 million in 2025. Belvoir had already manufactured Punchy's canned drinks for three years. The investment amount and stake were not disclosed. Its backers also include actor Ncuti Gatwa, who invested earlier this year.
Punchy founder Paddy Cavanagh-Butler said:“Hot Electrolytes is one of our most exciting launches to date, and we wanted to work with an agency who could help us make a real splash with it.
“We were really impressed by Ready10's creativity, energy and understanding of what we're trying to build at punchy. We're looking forward to working together and getting more people talking about hot hydration this winter.”
Ready10 head of growth Georgie Bentinck added:“Hydration has had a real glow-up over the last few years, but its messaging is still stuck in summer. To help flip that narrative on its head, punchy wanted a culture-first approach that generated creative, category-shaking ideas.
“The Ready10 team can't wait to make hot hydration this winter's most talked-about ritual – it's a launch that should really pack a punch.”
Founded in 2016 by David Fraser, independently owned Ready10 reported a team of 47 and income exceeding £6 million in PRovoke Media's 2026 agency research. Its clients include McDonald's, TikTok, Sky, HelloFresh, the NFL, WWE and Molson Coors.
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