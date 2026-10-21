Turkiye Seizes 2,000-Year-Old Zeus Head, Over 7,100 Artefacts
ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Turkish authorities have seized a 2,000-year-old marble head of Zeus and more than 7,100 other historical artefacts in separate anti-smuggling operations across the country, officials said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.
In the western province of Izmir, police seized a Roman-era marble head of Zeus during an operation in the Konak district on Tuesday, according to the provincial security directorate.
The roughly 2,000-year-old artefact was confirmed to be a protected cultural asset, and three suspects were detained, Demirören News Agency reported.
Separately, customs enforcement teams seized a total of 7,160 historical artefacts in two operations at border crossings with Greece in the north-western province of Edirne, the Trade Ministry announced.
At the Ipsala border crossing, an X-ray scan and subsequent search of a Greece-bound lorry uncovered 5,935 cultural artefacts concealed in a food and equipment cabinet inside the trailer.
These included 5,685 coins, 130 arrowheads, 100 rings and 20 miscellaneous accessories.
In a separate operation at the Kapikule border crossing, officials found another 1,225 undeclared coins in a Greece-bound lorry.
The Trade Ministry said investigations into the cases were under way.
--NNN-XINHUA
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