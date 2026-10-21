Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Leyla Aliyeva Meets With First Lady Of Zimbabwe In Samarkand

Leyla Aliyeva Meets With First Lady Of Zimbabwe In Samarkand


Date: 2026-10-21 08:10:22

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.

MENAFN21102026000195011045ID1111843711


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search