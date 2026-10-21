Leyla Aliyeva Meets With First Lady Of Zimbabwe In Samarkand
On October 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.
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