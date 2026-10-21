Azerbaijan, Indonesia Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Santo Darmosumarto, director general of the Asia-Pacific and African Affairs Department at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors.

The meeting addressed key issues on the current Azerbaijan-Indonesia cooperation agenda, prospects for developing bilateral relations and opportunities to broaden political dialogue.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, transport, tourism, education and humanitarian affairs. They also highlighted the value of increasing mutual visits and strengthening institutional ties.

The officials exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia within the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other international platforms.

They underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Preparations for the 16th OIC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which Azerbaijan is scheduled to host in 2027, were among the key topics discussed.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the five Central Asian countries within the C6 format. Discussions focused on strengthening regional connectivity, expanding transport and transit opportunities, and developing economic and trade ties within this framework.

The officials also discussed regional and international security issues, along with other matters of mutual interest.

On the same day, Azerbaijan and Indonesia held another round of political consultations between their foreign ministries. Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov led the Azerbaijani delegation, while Santo Darmosumarto headed the Indonesian delegation.