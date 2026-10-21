Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro
“The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. Information about casualties is being clarified,” he wrote.
According to Hanzha, the threat to the city persists. Residents are urged to remain in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
As previously reported, on October 20, Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times, killing two people and injuring seven others.
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