Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Posts And Logistics Depots In Luhansk, Donetsk Regions, And Crimea
“On October 20 and overnight into October 21, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck command posts of occupying forces near Luhansk and near the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk region,” the report says.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Russian telecommunications hub, command post and drone warehouse
The statement also reports strikes on Russian logistics depots near Yany-Kapu in temporarily occupied Crimea and near Chystiakove in Donetsk region.
As reported, operators of the Raid unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 413th Unmanned Systems Regiment struck a Russian BREM-1 armored recovery vehicle in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.
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