Zelensky Meets Norwegian DM And Representatives Of NASAMS Manufacturer Kongsberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He expressed hope that Norway would provide additional defense assistance packages as early as next month.

Zelensky announced the meeting on Faceboo, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, Eirik Lie, CEO of Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, and representatives of the company, which manufactures NASAMS air defense systems. These systems effectively protect our people and critical infrastructure from Russian missile and drone attacks virtually every day. We are counting on additional defense support packages next month,” Zelensky wrote.

He added that Norway was actively participating in FREYJA, a European initiative to develop an anti-ballistic missile defense system. According to Zelensky, initial progress had been made in developing individual components of the system.

“Today, we identified areas where we can and must accelerate our efforts to begin testing by the end of this year. We also discussed in detail the launch of work on new satellite communications capabilities for our military. We will engage partners who have the capacity to provide support,” he wrote.

Ukraine receives newmissile package – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo. He said further progress toward peace would depend on whether Russia presented the United States with new proposals for peace rather than plans to continue the war.