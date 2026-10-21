Future Forces International Exhibition And Forum Opens In Prague With Ukraine Among Participants

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Czech President Petr Pavel spoke at the opening ceremony. He highlighted the security risks facing the world today, noting that more than 60 conflicts are underway worldwide and that“a full-scale war is raging in Europe, bringing immense suffering to Ukraine and disrupting global supply chains.”

Pavel said deterrence should be a priority, as it is always preferable to defense, and the best defense is the ability to prevent war. Security, he stressed, is a responsibility shared by society as a whole.

“Security has become more complex than ever before. This is not just a task for people in uniform-it is the responsibility of society as a whole, involving governments, experts, businesses, and the entire civilian population,” Pavel emphasized.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry Karel Havlíček acknowledged that defense spending must increase and that the defense industry has become a new pillar of the Czech economy, alongside the automotive, energy, and engineering sectors.

However, he stressed that security should not be reduced to military spending alone. Havlíček highlighted the importance of energy security and warned of the threat posed by economic expansion from Asia, particularly China.

“We must not allow businesses to move out of Europe,” he emphasized.

Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna, for his part, highlighted the potential of the Czech defense industry. Czech companies are competitive in the production of ammunition, small arms, aircraft, radars, unmanned systems, and other defense technologies.

However, modernization is about more than hardware. Recruiting and training personnel capable of operating innovative systems is also crucial. According to Zůna, 3,696 new recruits had joined the Czech Armed Forces or received confirmation of their enlistment this year.

“The current situation demands action: the war on the European continent, hybrid threats, and cyberattacks have made it clear once and for all that security cannot be taken for granted,” the defense minister said.

This year's forum is larger and more comprehensive than previous editions, featuring more than 250 speakers, at least five world premieres of new developments, 530 exhibitors, and official delegations from 65 countries. More than 9,000 professional visitors and over 1,000 official delegates and VIP guests are expected to attend, including delegations from more than 70 countries.

The forum program includes around 40 conferences, expert panels, working sessions, and specialized events addressing current and future challenges in land, air, cyber, and space operations.

FF26 is one of the region's largest defense and security events. It combines cutting-edge technologies with real-world operational experience, providing a platform to discuss what armed forces and security services actually need on the ground.

It serves as a working platform where representatives of governments, armed forces, security and emergency services, international organizations, industry, research institutions, and academia come together to accelerate the transition from innovation to operational deployment, share hard-won lessons from modern conflicts, and find practical solutions for defense, security, and national resilience.

Read also: Czech Government to increase defence spending by CZK 36 billion next year to reach 2% of GDP

As reported, Ukraine will be one of the largest participants in the 16th International Future Forces Exhibition and Forum, which will take place in Prague on October 21–23.