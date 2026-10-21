Industrial Exports Surge Over 90% In Five Years To Nearly JD8.9 Billion, Says Chamber Head

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Industrial exports rose by more than 90% between 2020 and 2025, reaching nearly JD8.9 billion compared with JD4.7 billion in 2020, according to Fathi Jaghbir, Chair of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Rakhaa Businessmen Association, Jaghbir said the industrial sector had made significant progress in recent years, accounting for 40% of Jordan's economic growth in 2025.

He attributed part of the sector's development to strong Royal support, which helped stimulate production and create employment opportunities.

Jaghbir stressed the importance of stronger cooperation between the industrial and commercial sectors, including exchanging information on market needs and investment opportunities and coordinating efforts to address shared challenges. Such cooperation, he said, would help develop practical proposals to improve the business environment and expand growth opportunities.

Rakhaa Businessmen Association Chair Rasmi Mallah said Jordanian industry had demonstrated creativity, adaptability and responsiveness to national needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that Jordanian manufacturers had shown their ability to turn challenges into practical solutions that supported production and strengthened food and pharmaceutical security.

Mallah emphasized that the relationship between manufacturers and traders should be viewed as a long-term partnership built on trust, knowledge sharing and mutual benefit.

He said effective cooperation begins with understanding each other's needs, allowing manufacturers to identify market demand while helping traders recognize the quality, diversity and competitiveness of Jordanian products.

Manufacturers transform ideas into products, while traders connect those products with consumers and markets, he explained, saying that the complementary roles of production, marketing, distribution and exports contribute to business growth and job creation.

He expressed the association's interest in developing practical cooperation with the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry and continuing meetings that bring together manufacturers, traders and distributors.

Established in Amman in 1996, the Rakhaa Businessmen Association seeks to connect business owners and economic professionals across sectors and promote entrepreneurial ideas and skills.

//Petra// AJ