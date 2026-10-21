Employtest Launches Proofreading Skills Test To Help Employers Catch Errors AI May Miss

MENAFN - GetNews) New 25-question pre-employment assessment helps law firms and small businesses evaluate grammar, spelling, punctuation, and proofreading accuracy before hiring.

Atlanta, Ga, United States - October 21, 2026 - As businesses increasingly use artificial intelligence to draft emails, reports, contracts, and other documents, employers face a familiar challenge: making sure someone can identify mistakes before those documents reach customers, clients, or the public

EmployTest, a provider of pre-employment skills testing software, has launched its new Proofreading Skills Test to help small and mid-sized businesses evaluate applicants' ability to identify grammar, spelling, punctuation, and word usage errors before hiring.

The 25-question proofreading assessment uses examples of business writing and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. Employers receive automatically scored reports showing overall performance, percentile rankings, and results by skill category.

The Errors Software Lets Through

Most business documents get checked by software before they go out. Many offices now run drafts through AI tools, and nearly everyone uses spell check. Mistakes still get through. In one stud, spell check helped people make fewer spelling errors overall. Their mistakes with sound-alike words, like“their” and“there,” stayed the same.

A December 2025 survey of 1,012 U.S. workers, found that 35% reported checking AI-generated output only occasionally or rarely before using it. AI can assist with writing, but employers still need people who can review business documents accurately.

"AI can help write a document, but someone still has to make sure it's right," said Ken Crowell, CEO of EmployTest. "For a law firm, accounting office, or small business, the person reviewing that document needs to recognize mistakes that automated tools may overlook. Our new proofreading test for employment gives employers a practical way to evaluate that ability before hiring."

A misplaced decimal in a financial document, an incorrect date in a client letter, or an overlooked word in a legal document can create confusion and require additional work to correct. For smaller organizations, where one employee may be responsible for preparing and reviewing important communications, proofreading accuracy is a practical hiring consideration.

What Applicants Are Asked to Do

The questions use the kind of writing found in a client letter or a contract. On grammar, they cover subject-verb agreement, pronoun use, sentence balance, and where a describing phrase belongs. Sound-alike words that spell check misses show up in the spelling items. Punctuation covers commas, apostrophes, hyphens, and semicolons.

Each question has four answer choices that all look reasonable, so applicants have to read closely to score well. Most people finish in about 20 minutes, which rewards steady accuracy from the first question to the last.

How Can Employers Test Proofreading Skills Before Hiring?

Employers hiring for document-intensive positions often need to know whether candidates can recognize writing errors without relying entirely on automated proofreading software. Proofreading assessments offer a standardized way to evaluate those skills before making a hiring decision.

What does a pre-employment proofreading test measure?

A proofreading skills test evaluates an applicant's ability to identify errors in spelling, grammar, punctuation, and word usage. EmployTest's assessment uses 25 multiple-choice questions based on business writing.

Which jobs benefit from proofreading skills testing?

Proofreading Skills Test can support hiring for paralegals, legal assistants, administrative assistants, executive assistants, HR coordinators, grant writers, and other roles responsible for preparing or reviewing business documents.

Can proofreading skills be tested before an interview?

Yes. Employers can send applicants an online proofreading test for employment and review automatically scored results before deciding which candidates to interview.

Reading the Results

Scoring is automatic. The report shows up in the employer's EmployTest account as soon as the applicant finishes. It gives an overall score and a percentile rank, which compares the applicant to others who took the test. Results are also broken down by skill area, so a hiring manager can verify where an applicant's mistakes cluster. A full sample report is on the test page.

Who It's For

The proofreading test for employment fits any job where someone checks documents before they go out with the company's name on them. Common examples are paralegals, executive assistants, HR coordinators, grant writers, and records staff. Law firms were EmployTest's largest group of new clients in the first half of 2026, and legal support jobs are a natural fit for this test. This test is especially important for small to medium-sized companies (SMBs), where proofreading mistakes can have a huge impact on operations.

For a fuller picture of each applicant, employers can pair it with EmployTest's Attention to Detail Test or Cognitive Ability Test.

Availability

The Proofreading Skills Test is available now. On the test page at employtest, employers can view a sample question and a full sample report. They can also ask for a free test sample. Test credits are bought in blocks, with no yearly commitment.

About EmployTest

EmployTest is a skills testing platform built for small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Atlanta. It offers more than 200 tests for administrative, legal, customer service, accounting, and warehouse jobs, plus Microsoft Office skills. More than 13,000 businesses have used EmployTest to test applicants. EmployTest holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Capterra and earned Capterra's 2026 Best Value and Best Ease of Use recognition. Test credits are sold in blocks with no yearly commitment. Learn more at employtest.