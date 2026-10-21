Rightcliq Launches Pest Control Service In Bangalore For Cockroaches, Termites And Bed Bugs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2026 1:14 pm - RightCliq has launched a herbal pest control service in Bangalore for cockroaches, termites and bed bugs. Government-licensed technicians handle every job, backed by a 90-day service warranty.

RightCliq, a Bangalore-focused online service platform, has announced the launch of its herbal pest control service for homes, apartments, offices, restaurants and retail shops across the city. The service targets three of the most common pest problems faced by city residents: cockroaches, termites and bed bugs. Customers can book an inspection or treatment through the company's website at, choose a convenient time slot, and have a trained and licensed technician visit their property.

Bangalore's mix of high-rise apartments, independent houses, paying-guest accommodations and busy commercial areas makes pest control a regular need rather than an occasional one. Warm and humid weather during parts of the year, old wooden fittings, shared walls and poor drainage can all allow pests to spread quickly. According to RightCliq, many residents delay treatment because they worry about strong chemical smells and the effect on children, elderly family members and pets. The new service has been designed to answer this concern by using herbal products and careful treatment methods.

RightCliq says it uses only herbal pest control products across its services. The company states that its treatment protocols are designed to be safe for families and pets when followed as directed. For cockroach control, technicians inspect kitchens, bathrooms, drains, cabinets and other hiding spots before choosing a treatment method. For termite problems, which can slowly weaken wooden furniture, doors and window frames, the team checks for mud tubes, hollow-sounding wood and other signs of infestation before recommending a plan. For bed bugs, which commonly affect mattresses, sofas, bed frames and hotel or hostel rooms, the service focuses on thorough inspection of the places where these insects hide and lay eggs.

All RightCliq pest control technicians are government-licensed professionals, the company says. Each technician is trained to inspect the property, explain the treatment in simple language and follow the safety steps for the product being used. Customers are told in advance what will be done, how long it will take, and which simple precautions to follow before and after the visit, such as covering food items, keeping children and pets away from treated areas for the recommended time, and ventilating rooms.

Every pest control service from RightCliq comes with a 90-day service warranty. If the same pest problem returns within 90 days of the treatment, the company will arrange a follow-up visit as per its warranty terms. The warranty is meant to give customers confidence that the problem is treated properly, and not only hidden for a few weeks.

A spokesperson for RightCliq said the aim is to make pest control more transparent for Bangalore residents.“Many people are unsure whom to call, what the treatment involves and whether it is safe for their family,” the spokesperson said.“We want to give customers a clear booking process, a proper inspection with licensed technicians, and a warranty they can rely on.”

The service is available in [list areas, e.g. Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Indiranagar, Electronic City, Jayanagar, Marathahalli] and nearby localities, with more areas planned based on demand. Bookings are open now. Residents, property managers, restaurant owners and office administrators can visit to request a quote or schedule a visit. Customers who want advice before booking can also contact the team by phone or email. RightCliq also plans to offer regular maintenance visits for apartments, offices and food businesses.