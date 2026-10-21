Higherhost Opens Free Woocommerce Speed Test That Shows What Slow Mobile Pages May Cost In Sales

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2026 3:50 pm - A free test from managed hosting provider HigherHost scans a WooCommerce store for mobile speed problems, ranks them by priority and gives an estimate of the revenue at stake.

HigherHost, a managed WordPress and WooCommerce hosting provider, has opened a free speed test for WooCommerce stores that pairs a technical scan with an estimate of revenue lost to slow mobile loading. Store owners can run it on any public WooCommerce site at

What does the test measure?

It pulls Google PageSpeed Insights data for a store's key pages, including the home page and checkout, and reports Largest Contentful Paint, Total Blocking Time, Cumulative Layout Shift and server response time. It also identifies the hosting provider behind the site. Each issue it finds is ranked by priority and explained in plain language, and a report can optionally be emailed.

How is the revenue figure calculated?

Owners enter monthly visitors, conversion rate, average order value and the share of orders placed on mobile. The calculator uses a 2019 Google article,, as its basis. The article cites 2017 SOASTA research reporting that a one-second mobile delay can lower retail conversion by up to 20 percent. As that is an upper bound, HigherHost limits the loss the tool can calculate to 25 percent, applies it to mobile orders only, and marks every result as an estimate.

Is there independent data on speed and sales?

A 2022 Portent analysis of 20 websites, six of them e-commerce, measured an average e-commerce conversion rate of 3.05 percent at one second of load time and 0.67 percent at four seconds. Sites that loaded in one second converted roughly 2.5 times better than sites that loaded in five. Results vary by business, and the tool's figures are estimates, not guarantees.

"A slow store can lose orders without the owner ever seeing it in their reports," said Tom van der Weele, founder of HigherHost. "That is why we built the test at It works on any public WooCommerce site and shows what is slowing a store down, how it compares with Google's thresholds, and what that may cost in lost orders. Every figure is labelled as an estimate, with its source."