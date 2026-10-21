Latest Medical Aesthetic Technologies And Regenerative Treatments To Be Showcased At ASLS Korea 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2026 11:32 pm - ASLS Korea 2026 Autumn will showcase emerging technologies and clinical innovations shaping the future of aesthetic medicine, from next-generation laser platforms to regenerative and AI-powered solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea - More than 5,000 healthcare professionals, researchers and industry stakeholders are expected to gather at ASLS Korea 2026 Autumn on Nov. 7-8, 2026, at COEX in Seoul, where 170 companies and more than 350 exhibition booths will showcase emerging technologies, clinical developments and innovations shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.

The event will highlight the latest developments in aesthetic medicine, with manufacturers and solution providers presenting new technologies across laser systems, energy-based devices, injectables and regenerative medicine. Exhibitors are expected to showcase innovations aimed at improving treatment precision, patient outcomes and clinical workflows, reflecting key trends driving growth in the global medical aesthetics sector.

A major focus of this year's exhibition will be the evolution of laser technology. Manufacturers are expected to present new-generation laser platforms designed to deliver greater precision, customization and treatment versatility across a broad range of dermatological and aesthetic indications. These systems continue to evolve beyond traditional applications, integrating advanced energy-delivery mechanisms and user-friendly interfaces to support increasingly personalized treatment approaches.

Energy-based devices will also feature prominently at the exhibition. Technologies utilizing radiofrequency, ultrasound and other energy modalities are gaining attention for their ability to address skin tightening, body contouring and rejuvenation with minimal downtime. The latest systems entering the market are designed to offer improved treatment consistency while helping practitioners respond to growing patient demand for nonsurgical aesthetic procedures.

The industry's continued shift toward regenerative aesthetics is expected to be reflected in a broad range of injectable and regenerative solutions showcased during the event. From advanced injectable products to therapies focused on stimulating the body's natural repair processes, exhibitors will present innovations aimed at supporting long-term aesthetic outcomes and expanding treatment options available to practitioners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are becoming increasingly integrated into aesthetic medicine, and ASLS Korea 2026 Autumn will demonstrate how these tools are influencing modern clinical practice. The exhibition is also expected to serve as a platform for new products entering the aesthetic medicine market.

Participating companies are expected to introduce newly developed devices and technology solutions while offering visitors opportunities to experience their capabilities through live demonstrations and hands-on presentations. Such demonstrations can provide clinicians with insights into practical applications, treatment protocols and real-world performance.

The convergence of device innovation, regenerative science and AI reflects a broader transformation taking place across the industry. Through its combination of exhibitions, scientific exchange and clinical learning opportunities, the event will bring together stakeholders from across the global aesthetics community to explore emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.

Healthcare professionals interested in attending ASLS Korea 2026 Autumn can find additional information on registration, the exhibition and the scientific program at the event's official website.