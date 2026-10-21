Accor Brings Novotel To Himachal Pradesh With Signing Of Novotel Solan Kumarhatti
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is further expanding its presence across India's emerging leisure and getaway destinations with the signing of Novotel Solan Kumarhatti. This signing marks Accor's entry into the mountain state, Himachal Pradesh. Scheduled to open in 2031, the 120-key hotel will bring Novotel's Longevity Everyday vision to one of India's fastest-growing hospitality corridors, offering contemporary spaces and experiences designed to support everyday wellbeing.
Strategically located along the Kalka–Shimla Highway, the hotel to feature 120 well-appointed rooms, three dining experiences including a bar, specialty restaurant and all-day dining restaurant, along with wellness and recreation facilities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool and spa. An 800-square-metre ballroom and events area will further position the hotel to cater to weddings, corporate gatherings, social celebrations and MICE demand.
With its strong road connectivity and proximity to some of Himachal Pradesh's most popular leisure holiday destinations, Kumarhatti offers an opportunity to cater to a diverse mix of travellers, from families and leisure guests to destination wedding groups, corporate retreats and social celebrations.
Ranju Alex, CEO, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "Himachal Pradesh continues to present exciting opportunities for hospitality, particularly in well-connected destinations that can serve both leisure and group demand. Kumarhatti's strategic location along the Kalka–Shimla corridor, with easy access to Kasauli, Chail and Shimla, makes it an interesting market for us. The signing of Novotel Solan Kumarhatti marks another step in strengthening our presence in the region and brings a brand that is particularly well suited to the destination. With its focus on longevity, wellbeing, family-friendly experiences and versatile meeting and event spaces, Novotel can cater to the diverse ways in which travellers are discovering Himachal Pradesh today."
Jagdish Kumar Gupta/Lakshit Gupta, Director, Omkareshwar Builders Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor on Novotel Solan Kumarhatti, a project that we believe has strong potential given the location and the growing appeal of Himachal Pradesh as a leisure and events destination. Bringing Novotel to the region allows us to combine this strategic location with an internationally recognised hospitality brand and create a destination that can serve leisure travellers, families, celebrations and corporate groups. We look forward to developing a property that becomes an important part of the region's hospitality landscape."
Novotel, one of the world's leading midscale hotel brands, champions 'Longevity Everyday' across more than 630 hotels in over 70 countries. Designed for family-focused professionals, business travellers and modern families, Novotel helps guests live longer, fuller and happier lives through intuitive spaces and experiences centred around four everyday pillars: Eat, Sleep, Move and Meet. From nourishing dining and restorative sleep to meaningful connection and accessible wellbeing, Novotel transforms every stay into a moment of renewal. Through its global partnership with WWF, the brand also supports the long-term health of the world's oceans, reinforcing its belief that personal wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand.
The Novotel Solan Kumarhatti represents the Group's objective of moving into high-potential leisure and gateway locations and adds to Accor's expanding portfolio throughout India. Designed in accordance with Novotel's modern brand standards, the hotel will provide modern travelers with a well-rounded experience that is focused on comfort, connectivity, wellness, and memorable moments.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
Strategically located along the Kalka–Shimla Highway, the hotel to feature 120 well-appointed rooms, three dining experiences including a bar, specialty restaurant and all-day dining restaurant, along with wellness and recreation facilities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool and spa. An 800-square-metre ballroom and events area will further position the hotel to cater to weddings, corporate gatherings, social celebrations and MICE demand.
With its strong road connectivity and proximity to some of Himachal Pradesh's most popular leisure holiday destinations, Kumarhatti offers an opportunity to cater to a diverse mix of travellers, from families and leisure guests to destination wedding groups, corporate retreats and social celebrations.
Ranju Alex, CEO, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "Himachal Pradesh continues to present exciting opportunities for hospitality, particularly in well-connected destinations that can serve both leisure and group demand. Kumarhatti's strategic location along the Kalka–Shimla corridor, with easy access to Kasauli, Chail and Shimla, makes it an interesting market for us. The signing of Novotel Solan Kumarhatti marks another step in strengthening our presence in the region and brings a brand that is particularly well suited to the destination. With its focus on longevity, wellbeing, family-friendly experiences and versatile meeting and event spaces, Novotel can cater to the diverse ways in which travellers are discovering Himachal Pradesh today."
Jagdish Kumar Gupta/Lakshit Gupta, Director, Omkareshwar Builders Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with Accor on Novotel Solan Kumarhatti, a project that we believe has strong potential given the location and the growing appeal of Himachal Pradesh as a leisure and events destination. Bringing Novotel to the region allows us to combine this strategic location with an internationally recognised hospitality brand and create a destination that can serve leisure travellers, families, celebrations and corporate groups. We look forward to developing a property that becomes an important part of the region's hospitality landscape."
Novotel, one of the world's leading midscale hotel brands, champions 'Longevity Everyday' across more than 630 hotels in over 70 countries. Designed for family-focused professionals, business travellers and modern families, Novotel helps guests live longer, fuller and happier lives through intuitive spaces and experiences centred around four everyday pillars: Eat, Sleep, Move and Meet. From nourishing dining and restorative sleep to meaningful connection and accessible wellbeing, Novotel transforms every stay into a moment of renewal. Through its global partnership with WWF, the brand also supports the long-term health of the world's oceans, reinforcing its belief that personal wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand.
The Novotel Solan Kumarhatti represents the Group's objective of moving into high-potential leisure and gateway locations and adds to Accor's expanding portfolio throughout India. Designed in accordance with Novotel's modern brand standards, the hotel will provide modern travelers with a well-rounded experience that is focused on comfort, connectivity, wellness, and memorable moments.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which opened earlier this year in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
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