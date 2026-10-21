Vajirao & Reddy Institute Announces New Exclusive Premium Batch For UPSC CSE 2027-28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vajirao & Reddy Institute has announced new batches of its Exclusive Premium Course for aspirants preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027-28. The offline programme will begin on 30 October 2026. Aspirants who wish to join the programme can complete their registration by 29 October 2026.
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The Exclusive Premium Batch offers an 11-month classroom programme for UPSC aspirants. The course includes preparation for Prelims and Mains, along with CSAT, optional subjects, essay writing, current affairs, regular tests, mentorship and interview guidance.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 30 October 2026
Last Date for Registration: 29 October 2026
Course Name: Exclusive Premium Batch
Course Mode: Offline
Duration: 11 Months
Class Timings (English Medium): 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Class Timings (Hindi Medium): 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Areas Covered in the Programme
The Exclusive Premium Batch covers different stages of UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through classroom teaching, regular practice and individual academic support.
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both the Prelims and Mains examinations.
CSAT: The course includes CSAT preparation to help aspirants practise the skills required for the Prelims examination.
Optional Subject: Aspirants receive classroom preparation for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes essay preparation and practice for the UPSC Mains examination.
Current Affairs: Current affairs classes help aspirants understand important developments related to the UPSC syllabus.
Daily Topic-Wise Tests: Regular topic-wise tests help aspirants practise questions based on the subjects covered in class.
Weekly Tests: Weekly tests provide regular practice and help aspirants review their preparation.
Subject-Wise Tests: These tests help aspirants assess their understanding of individual subjects.
Prelims and Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for both stages of the examination.
One-to-One Mentorship Programme: Individual mentorship provides aspirants with academic guidance during their preparation.
Interview Guidance Programme: The course includes interview guidance to help aspirants prepare for the UPSC Personality Test.
Facilities for Aspirants
Personalised counselling
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-to-one interaction
Recorded lecture access
Daily current affairs
E-library access
Mock interview practice
Hostel and PG support
About Vajirao & Reddy Institute
Vajirao & Reddy Institute provides preparation programmes for the UPSC Civil Services Examination through classroom and online learning formats. The institute offers classroom courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, UPSC test series and interview guidance programmes to support aspirants at different stages of their preparation. The institute is located in Shakti Nagar, near Delhi University, New Delhi.
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The Exclusive Premium Batch offers an 11-month classroom programme for UPSC aspirants. The course includes preparation for Prelims and Mains, along with CSAT, optional subjects, essay writing, current affairs, regular tests, mentorship and interview guidance.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 30 October 2026
Last Date for Registration: 29 October 2026
Course Name: Exclusive Premium Batch
Course Mode: Offline
Duration: 11 Months
Class Timings (English Medium): 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Class Timings (Hindi Medium): 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Areas Covered in the Programme
The Exclusive Premium Batch covers different stages of UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through classroom teaching, regular practice and individual academic support.
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both the Prelims and Mains examinations.
CSAT: The course includes CSAT preparation to help aspirants practise the skills required for the Prelims examination.
Optional Subject: Aspirants receive classroom preparation for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes essay preparation and practice for the UPSC Mains examination.
Current Affairs: Current affairs classes help aspirants understand important developments related to the UPSC syllabus.
Daily Topic-Wise Tests: Regular topic-wise tests help aspirants practise questions based on the subjects covered in class.
Weekly Tests: Weekly tests provide regular practice and help aspirants review their preparation.
Subject-Wise Tests: These tests help aspirants assess their understanding of individual subjects.
Prelims and Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for both stages of the examination.
One-to-One Mentorship Programme: Individual mentorship provides aspirants with academic guidance during their preparation.
Interview Guidance Programme: The course includes interview guidance to help aspirants prepare for the UPSC Personality Test.
Facilities for Aspirants
Personalised counselling
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-to-one interaction
Recorded lecture access
Daily current affairs
E-library access
Mock interview practice
Hostel and PG support
About Vajirao & Reddy Institute
Vajirao & Reddy Institute provides preparation programmes for the UPSC Civil Services Examination through classroom and online learning formats. The institute offers classroom courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, UPSC test series and interview guidance programmes to support aspirants at different stages of their preparation. The institute is located in Shakti Nagar, near Delhi University, New Delhi.
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