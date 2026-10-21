Shuangliu, Chengdu: An Inland Aviation Hub City Integrating Into Global Value Chains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) People's Government of Shuangliu District, Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 21 to 25, the 2026 ITF World Tennis Tour Junior Finals, hosted by the People's Government of Shuangliu District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, is held in Shuangliu District. Hosting this premier international junior tennis tournament in China's inland west reflects how Shuangliu is leveraging its advantages as an aviation hub to build its urban competitiveness.

As a key hub in China's Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, Shuangliu is exploring a new path for inland cities to overcome geographical constraints and integrate deeply into global value chains, while offering a case study for other cities around the world pursuing greater openness and development.

Turning Airport Traffic into Industrial Growth

Shuangliu's core advantage lies in its well-established international aviation hub resources. In 2025, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport handled approximately 33.52 million passenger trips and 736,000 tons of cargo and mail. However, Shuangliu is not content with the traditional "corridor economy" and is instead committed to turning traffic flows into incremental industrial growth.

Leveraging its airport hub, Shuangliu connects high-level platforms such as the Airport Economic Demonstration Zone and the Comprehensive Bonded Zone, building an efficient international logistics and trade system. In the first half of 2026, Shuangliu District's total import and export value reached 71.572 billion yuan, up 22.5% year on year, demonstrating strong resilience in opening up to the world. For high-tech companies such as iSpace, which have chosen Shuangliu as a base from which to expand their presence in the commercial space sector, the district is more than just a logistics hub; it is also a vital link connecting global research and development with markets worldwide.

From Manufacturing Clusters to an Innovation Ecosystem

To avoid becoming merely a transit point, Shuangliu is pursuing a dual-engine strategy driven by advanced manufacturing and technological innovation. In the aviation sector, Shuangliu District is home to 141 key enterprises, with the industry's total output value exceeding 137.4 billion yuan in 2025.

In emerging sectors, optical communications companies such as Eoptolink are strategically positioning themselves in the AI computing power market, driving the development of a complete industrial chain. Eoptolink supplies optical transceivers to technology giants such as NVIDIA. Its market capitalization once exceeded 800 billion yuan, making it a leading example of Shuangliu's optoelectronics industry expanding onto the global stage. This transformation from traditional to advanced manufacturing, and from mere industrial clustering to a thriving innovation ecosystem, has enabled Shuangliu to attract and host high-end industries from around the world.

Shuangliu has also developed mechanisms to turn the advantages of its domestic and international trade markets, worth over 100 billion yuan, into consumer vitality. In parallel, it has improved services for enterprises across their full life cycle and shortened the project implementation cycle by 20%.

From Industrial Parks to a Livable New City

Shuangliu's transformation extends beyond industry to encompass the coordinated development of the city and its people. By building a park city and fostering a rich cultural and ecological environment, Shuangliu keeps improving its livability and residents' quality of life. Shuangliu has been named one of China's "Happiest Urban Districts" by authoritative media outlets for several consecutive years, making it an important factor in attracting talent. The sustained net inflow of population underscores the city's appeal and its ability to retain residents.

Today, global competition among cities is increasingly a contest between comprehensive ecosystems. Shuangliu District's experience demonstrates that inland cities can overcome geographical constraints by leveraging their airport hub advantages, making a significant leap from a "transit corridor" to an "open gateway" and from the mere passage of traffic flows to the retention of value.

As a microcosm of China's Western Development Strategy at the urban district level, Shuangliu's experience is not only a representative example of high-quality regional economic development in China, but also offers a valuable model for inland cities around the world seeking to achieve sustainable, high-quality growth through openness and cooperation.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558