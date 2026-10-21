Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2026 100+ Pipeline Drugs Drive Growth In Long-Acting Biologics And Strategic Licensing Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asthma pipeline highlights novel biologics and small molecules, clinical-stage progress, unmet needs, collaborations, licensing and acquisition activity.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global asthma pipeline, covering 80+ companies and 100+ investigational drugs across clinical, preclinical and discovery stages. It evaluates active and inactive pipeline products by development phase, product type, route of administration and molecule type, offering insight into current asthma research and development trends, unmet needs and future treatment opportunities.

Asthma remains a major chronic inflammatory respiratory disorder shaped by genetic susceptibility, immune dysregulation and environmental exposure. Its underlying mechanisms involve airway inflammation, intermittent airflow obstruction and bronchial hyperresponsiveness. Type 2 inflammatory pathways, IgE production, eosinophilic activity, mast cell signaling and dysregulated leukotriene responses contribute to disease progression. Persistent inflammation may also promote airway remodeling, fibrosis, epithelial injury and irreversible deterioration in lung function.

Diagnosis typically combines characteristic intermittent symptoms with objective confirmation of variable airflow limitation. Spirometry, bronchodilator reversibility testing, bronchoprovocation, peak flow monitoring and exhaled nitric oxide assessment may support clinical evaluation. Current asthma treatment follows a stepwise strategy that can include inhaled corticosteroids, rapid-acting and long-acting bronchodilators, anticholinergics and biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways. However, patients with severe, uncontrolled or treatment-resistant disease continue to create demand for differentiated therapeutic approaches.

Asthma Pipeline Report Scope

The report includes detailed commercial and clinical assessments of investigational asthma therapies. Individual drug profiles examine mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory progress, product development activities, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations and relevant technology platforms. The analysis also reviews asthma treatment guidelines and the potential impact of emerging drugs on the future treatment landscape.

Academic institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investigating novel mechanisms designed to address limitations associated with existing therapies. Development programs span late-stage, mid-stage, early-stage, preclinical and discovery research, with growing emphasis on targeted antibodies, inhaled small molecules and therapies capable of addressing multiple inflammatory endotypes.

Selected Emerging Asthma Drugs



GB-0895 - Generate:Biomedicines: GB-0895 is an investigational antibody designed to bind and neutralize thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), reducing downstream inflammatory signaling associated with severe asthma. The therapy is engineered for an extended half-life and is being studied for twice-yearly subcutaneous administration. It is currently in Phase III development.

AZD-4604 - AstraZeneca: AZD4604 is a potent, selective JAK1 inhibitor being developed as an inhaled add-on therapy for moderate to severe asthma that remains uncontrolled with standard treatment. Its broad anti-inflammatory activity may provide benefits across steroid-sensitive and steroid-insensitive asthma endotypes. The candidate is currently in Phase II development.

ENV-294 - Enveda: ENV-294 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting a non-kinase inflammatory pathway distinct from JAK-STAT and cytokine signaling. It is being developed as an oral treatment intended to combine strong efficacy with a favorable safety profile and is currently undergoing Phase II evaluation for asthma.

CDX-622 - Celldex Therapeutics: CDX-622 is a bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and stem cell factor pathways. The candidate is designed to inhibit Type 2 inflammatory responses while reducing tissue mast cells through stem cell factor starvation. CDX-622 is currently in Phase I development. SM17 - SinoMab BioScience Ltd: SM17 is a first-in-class humanized IgG4-? monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin 25 receptor, IL-17RB. By inhibiting IL-25-induced signaling in ILC2s and Th2 cells, it is intended to suppress downstream cytokines including IL-4, IL-5 and IL-13. The therapy is currently in Phase I development.

Therapeutic Assessment

The asthma pipeline assessment categorizes approximately 100+ products across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical, discovery, discontinued and inactive stages. Generate:Biomedicines is among the companies with an asthma candidate in the most advanced development stage.

Routes of administration assessed in the report include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers and gene therapies. Products are also evaluated as mono, combination and mono/combination therapies.

Key Companies and Pipeline Candidates

Leading companies covered include Generate:Biomedicines, AstraZeneca, Enveda, Celldex Therapeutics, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HUNAN MABGEEK BIOTECH CO., LTD, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Akeso, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Ethris GmbH, Windward Bio, Upstream Bio Inc., Jemincare, Longbio Pharma, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Amgen and Adovate, LLC.

Key pipeline products include GB-0895, AZD-4604, ENV-294, CDX-622, SM17, PA9159, MG-ZG122, CHF-6001, ARO-RAGE, AK139, CM512, SHR-4597, PF-07275315, ETH-47, WIN-378, Verekitug, JYB-1904, LP-003, KT-621, AVTX-002, HSK-31858, IBI3002, SAR-443765, AMG691 and ADO-5030.

Strategic Insights

The report examines clinical trial activity, emerging drug classes, novel technologies and regulatory designations across the asthma pipeline. It also assesses Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic developments influencing asthma therapeutics. The findings support stakeholders seeking to evaluate competitive positioning, development risks, unmet medical needs and growth opportunities in the global asthma treatment landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Asthma: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Asthma- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

GB-0895: Generate:Biomedicines



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

AZD-4604: AstraZeneca



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

CDX-622: Celldex Therapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Asthma Key Companies

Asthma Key Products

Asthma- Unmet Needs

Asthma- Market Drivers and Barriers

Asthma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Asthma Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Generate:Biomedicines

AstraZeneca

Enveda

Celldex Therapeutics

SinoMab BioScience Ltd

Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HUNAN MABGEEK BIOTECH CO., LTD

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Akeso

Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Pfizer

Ethris GmbH

Windward Bio

Upstream Bio Inc.

Jemincare

Longbio Pharma

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Sanofi

Amgen Adovate, LLC

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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