Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2026 100+ Pipeline Drugs Drive Growth In Long-Acting Biologics And Strategic Licensing Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global asthma pipeline, covering 80+ companies and 100+ investigational drugs across clinical, preclinical and discovery stages. It evaluates active and inactive pipeline products by development phase, product type, route of administration and molecule type, offering insight into current asthma research and development trends, unmet needs and future treatment opportunities.
Asthma remains a major chronic inflammatory respiratory disorder shaped by genetic susceptibility, immune dysregulation and environmental exposure. Its underlying mechanisms involve airway inflammation, intermittent airflow obstruction and bronchial hyperresponsiveness. Type 2 inflammatory pathways, IgE production, eosinophilic activity, mast cell signaling and dysregulated leukotriene responses contribute to disease progression. Persistent inflammation may also promote airway remodeling, fibrosis, epithelial injury and irreversible deterioration in lung function.
Diagnosis typically combines characteristic intermittent symptoms with objective confirmation of variable airflow limitation. Spirometry, bronchodilator reversibility testing, bronchoprovocation, peak flow monitoring and exhaled nitric oxide assessment may support clinical evaluation. Current asthma treatment follows a stepwise strategy that can include inhaled corticosteroids, rapid-acting and long-acting bronchodilators, anticholinergics and biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways. However, patients with severe, uncontrolled or treatment-resistant disease continue to create demand for differentiated therapeutic approaches.
Asthma Pipeline Report Scope
The report includes detailed commercial and clinical assessments of investigational asthma therapies. Individual drug profiles examine mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory progress, product development activities, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations and relevant technology platforms. The analysis also reviews asthma treatment guidelines and the potential impact of emerging drugs on the future treatment landscape.
Academic institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investigating novel mechanisms designed to address limitations associated with existing therapies. Development programs span late-stage, mid-stage, early-stage, preclinical and discovery research, with growing emphasis on targeted antibodies, inhaled small molecules and therapies capable of addressing multiple inflammatory endotypes.
Selected Emerging Asthma Drugs
- GB-0895 - Generate:Biomedicines: GB-0895 is an investigational antibody designed to bind and neutralize thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), reducing downstream inflammatory signaling associated with severe asthma. The therapy is engineered for an extended half-life and is being studied for twice-yearly subcutaneous administration. It is currently in Phase III development. AZD-4604 - AstraZeneca: AZD4604 is a potent, selective JAK1 inhibitor being developed as an inhaled add-on therapy for moderate to severe asthma that remains uncontrolled with standard treatment. Its broad anti-inflammatory activity may provide benefits across steroid-sensitive and steroid-insensitive asthma endotypes. The candidate is currently in Phase II development. ENV-294 - Enveda: ENV-294 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting a non-kinase inflammatory pathway distinct from JAK-STAT and cytokine signaling. It is being developed as an oral treatment intended to combine strong efficacy with a favorable safety profile and is currently undergoing Phase II evaluation for asthma. CDX-622 - Celldex Therapeutics: CDX-622 is a bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and stem cell factor pathways. The candidate is designed to inhibit Type 2 inflammatory responses while reducing tissue mast cells through stem cell factor starvation. CDX-622 is currently in Phase I development. SM17 - SinoMab BioScience Ltd: SM17 is a first-in-class humanized IgG4-? monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin 25 receptor, IL-17RB. By inhibiting IL-25-induced signaling in ILC2s and Th2 cells, it is intended to suppress downstream cytokines including IL-4, IL-5 and IL-13. The therapy is currently in Phase I development.
Therapeutic Assessment
The asthma pipeline assessment categorizes approximately 100+ products across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical, discovery, discontinued and inactive stages. Generate:Biomedicines is among the companies with an asthma candidate in the most advanced development stage.
Routes of administration assessed in the report include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers and gene therapies. Products are also evaluated as mono, combination and mono/combination therapies.
Key Companies and Pipeline Candidates
Leading companies covered include Generate:Biomedicines, AstraZeneca, Enveda, Celldex Therapeutics, SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HUNAN MABGEEK BIOTECH CO., LTD, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Akeso, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Ethris GmbH, Windward Bio, Upstream Bio Inc., Jemincare, Longbio Pharma, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Amgen and Adovate, LLC.
Key pipeline products include GB-0895, AZD-4604, ENV-294, CDX-622, SM17, PA9159, MG-ZG122, CHF-6001, ARO-RAGE, AK139, CM512, SHR-4597, PF-07275315, ETH-47, WIN-378, Verekitug, JYB-1904, LP-003, KT-621, AVTX-002, HSK-31858, IBI3002, SAR-443765, AMG691 and ADO-5030.
Strategic Insights
The report examines clinical trial activity, emerging drug classes, novel technologies and regulatory designations across the asthma pipeline. It also assesses Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic developments influencing asthma therapeutics. The findings support stakeholders seeking to evaluate competitive positioning, development risks, unmet medical needs and growth opportunities in the global asthma treatment landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Asthma: Overview
- Introduction Signs and Symptoms Causes Pathophysiology Diagnosis Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Asthma- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
GB-0895: Generate:Biomedicines
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
AZD-4604: AstraZeneca
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
CDX-622: Celldex Therapeutics
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Asthma Key Companies
Asthma Key Products
Asthma- Unmet Needs
Asthma- Market Drivers and Barriers
Asthma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Asthma Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Generate:Biomedicines AstraZeneca Enveda Celldex Therapeutics SinoMab BioScience Ltd Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HUNAN MABGEEK BIOTECH CO., LTD Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Akeso Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Pfizer Ethris GmbH Windward Bio Upstream Bio Inc. Jemincare Longbio Pharma Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. Sanofi Amgen Adovate, LLC
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