Pancreatic Cancer - Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 170+ Companies And 200+ Therapies Signal Licensing, Investment, And Immuno-Oncology Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novel therapies targeting immune checkpoints, TGF-β, IL1RAP and multiple tumor antigens are advancing through clinical development, collaborations and licensing.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the pancreatic cancer pipeline, covering more than 170 companies and 200 investigational therapies across clinical, preclinical and discovery stages. It evaluates pipeline products by development phase, product type, molecule type and route of administration while also examining discontinued and inactive candidates.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most aggressive malignancies and a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Most cases are pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, with tumors frequently originating in the head of the pancreas. Reported 5-year survival rates generally range from 5% to 15%, reflecting late diagnosis, rapid disease progression and limited treatment options.

The disease is associated with metabolic abnormalities and resistance to growth-inhibitory pathways. Aberrant TGF? signalling can promote tumor growth, immune suppression and metastasis through effects within the tumor microenvironment. TGF? may also activate non-canonical signalling through mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphorylation, proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase Src and AKT phosphorylation, while influencing WNT7B expression through SMAD4-dependent mechanisms.

Pancreatic cancer diagnosis typically combines contrast-enhanced CT, MRI, endoscopic ultrasound, laboratory testing and histopathological confirmation. CA 19-9 may support disease monitoring but is not considered reliable as a standalone diagnostic test. Treatment depends on disease stage. Surgical resection remains the principal curative option for localized tumors, often followed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Neoadjuvant therapy may improve resectability in borderline or locally advanced disease, while systemic chemotherapy and supportive care remain central to the management of unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report presents detailed clinical and commercial assessments of emerging pancreatic cancer therapies. Drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, regulatory milestones, technology platforms, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding activities and product designations. The analysis also highlights unmet needs, recent research trends and novel technologies intended to address the limitations of existing pancreatic cancer treatments.

Pipeline candidates are assessed across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, preclinical and discovery stages. The report also evaluates routes of administration, including intravenous, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical and transdermal delivery, as well as molecule types such as oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules. Products are categorized as monotherapies, combination therapies or candidates being investigated in both settings.

Selected Emerging Pancreatic Cancer Drugs



TQB2868 - Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd.: TQB2868 is a PD-1/TGF-? bifunctional fusion protein designed to inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and neutralize TGF-? within the tumor microenvironment. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for pancreatic cancer.

Trabedersen (OT-101) - Oncotelic Inc./Autotelic Bio Inc.: OT-101 is an antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting human TGF-?2 messenger ribonucleic acid. The therapy is intended to reduce TGF-?-mediated immune suppression and has demonstrated favorable safety and long-term disease control in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It is in Phase II/III development.

Antroquinonol - Golden Biotechnology Corp.: Antroquinonol is an oral small molecule NCE that inhibits Ras and Ras-related GTP-binding protein activation through protein isoprenyl transferase inhibition. It has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and is currently being evaluated in Phase II development.

Nadunolimab - Cantargia AB: Nadunolimab is an Anti-IL1RAP antibody that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and beta signalling and may enhance chemotherapy through Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity. In June 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for its use with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with high IL1RAP expression. The therapy is in Phase II development.

MT-601 - Marker Therapeutics, Inc.: MT-601 is a non-genetically modified, multi-tumor-associated antigen-specific T cell therapy targeting six antigens expressed in pancreatic tumors. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase I development for advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. fb-PMT - NanoPharmaceuticals: fb-PMT, also known as NP751, is a thyrointegrin antagonist with preclinical anti-angiogenic and anticancer activity. Preclinical studies reported reductions in pancreatic tumor weight and viability of more than 90% in mice.

Competitive Landscape and Development Activity

Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd. is among the companies with a pancreatic cancer candidate in Phase III development. Other organizations active in the pipeline include Oncotelic Inc., Golden Biotechnology Corp., Cantargia AB, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Takeda, Verastem, Inc., Autotelic Bio Inc., Oncolytics Biotech, Agenus Inc., ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC., Akeso Biopharma Co., Ltd., ImmunityBio, Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Can-Fite Biopharma and InxMed.

Additional pipeline products covered include IBI343, VS-7375, ATB-320, pelareorep, balstilimab, ONO-7913, lenvatinib, AK154, HCW9218, NP137, ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400), patritumab deruxtecan (MK-1022), sacituzumab tirumotecan, NMK89, FG-M108, namodenoson and IN10018.

Key Report Insights



Pancreatic cancer pipeline size, development status and competitive positioning

Clinical and commercial profiles of emerging therapies

Assessment of late-stage, mid-stage, early-stage, preclinical and discovery candidates

Analysis of mechanisms of action, molecule types and administration routes

Clinical trial activity and regulatory designations

Collaborations, licensing agreements, funding, mergers and acquisitions

Inactive and discontinued pancreatic cancer drug programs Unmet medical needs and the potential impact of emerging therapies

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors and research institutions seeking to understand the evolving pancreatic cancer treatment landscape, identify development opportunities and assess the clinical and commercial potential of emerging drug candidates.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Pancreatic cancer: Overview



Introduction

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Pancreatic cancer- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

TQB2868: Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Antroquinonol: Golden Biotechnology Corp.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

MT-601: Marker Therapeutics, Inc.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

fb-PMT: NanoPharmaceuticals



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Pancreatic cancer Key Companies

Pancreatic cancer Key Products

Pancreatic cancer - Unmet Needs

Pancreatic cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

Pancreatic cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Pancreatic cancer Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Shanghai Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Oncotelic Inc

Golden Biotechnology Corp.

Cantargia AB

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

NanoPharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics /takeda

Verastem, Inc.

Autotelic Bio Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech

Agenus Inc.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.

Akeso Biopharma Co., Ltd.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

NETRIS Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Can-Fite Biopharma InxMed

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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