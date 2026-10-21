Fall Golf And Hunting Season: JMOSTRG's 8000Mah Hand Warmers Keep You Warm From Dawn To Dusk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual-sided heating, 8 modes, and a built-in flashlight - JMOSTRG hand warmers are built for early tee times and long days in the field

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall is prime season for golf and hunting in much of the U.S., but morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s can turn a good round or a promising hunt into a battle with cold hands. For golfers trying to grip a club, hunters sitting in a blind before sunrise, and anglers working a cold river at first light, warmth matters. To help them extend their time outdoors, JMOSTRG is launching a holiday promotion on its rechargeable hand warmers. The offer includes a special discount, available by clicking the link and entering code JMOSTRG at checkout. It's a practical piece of gear built for early tee times and long days in the field.









The Cold-Hands Problem in Fall Sports

Golfers know the feeling: an 8 a.m. tee time in October, and the first few holes are played with stiff, cold hands. A bad grip on a cold morning can ruin a shot. Hunters sitting in a blind before sunrise face the same issue - cold hands make it harder to hold steady, adjust equipment, or stay comfortable for hours. Anglers working a cold river at first light deal with wet hands and dropping temperatures. Gloves are an option, but they interfere with the fine motor control these activities require. A hand warmer that fits in a pocket or a jacket offers a middle path - warmth without sacrificing dexterity.

What JMOSTRG Offers

JMOSTRG's hand warmers use dual-sided heating and offer 8 heating modes - 4 levels for single-sided and 4 for double-sided - reaching up to 127.4°F. The 8000mAh combined battery delivers up to 5 hours on the highest dual-sided setting and 13 hours on the lowest single-sided setting. That's enough for a full round of golf, a morning hunt, or a day on the water. A smart LED display shows remaining battery and heat level, so there's no guessing whether it will last until sunset. A built-in flashlight is useful for pre-dawn walks, finding gear in a dark truck, or navigating back to the trailhead after dusk.















Built for the Field

The 2-pack comes with two lanyards, keeping each warmer secure during movement. At 3.7 ounces each, they are light enough to carry all day without weighing down a pocket or a hunting vest. The compact size fits in a jacket, a blind bag, or a golf cart. Available in multiple colors, from classic black to more visible options for outdoor use. The dual-sided heating warms from palm to fingertips, so users don't have to choose which side of the hand gets cold.









Beyond the Course and the Field

The same features that make JMOSTRG useful for golf and hunting carry over into other cold-weather moments. The long battery life works for commuting, walking the dog, or spending a day outdoors. The 2-pack format makes it easy to keep one in a truck and one in a hunting bag, or to share with a friend. For anyone who spends time outdoors in fall and winter, it's a small but consistent source of warmth.

Holiday Offer

JMOSTRG is currently offering a discount code on its hand warmers. Shoppers can click the link and enter code JMOSTRG at checkout to get yours for just $23.99 .

Available Now on Amazon

JMOSTRG Dual-Sided Hand Warmers are available now on Amazon in multiple colors. For more information, visit the brand's Amazon storefront.

About JMOSTRG

JMOSTRG designs practical personal comfort products for outdoor and everyday use, with a focus on battery performance, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who spend time outdoors - whether they're on the course, in the field, or on the water.

Media Contact

Name: Andy Liu

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JMOSTRG Dual-Sided Hand Warmers Rechargeable:

JMOSTRG Amazon Storefront:

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