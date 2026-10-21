Signature Aviation And Urbanv Launch Signature Urbanv Alliance To Develop And Operate AAM Infrastructure Across The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the joint venture agreement announced in 2025, Signature UrbanV Alliance (SUVA) launches to connect airports with urban and regional destinations through the development of dedicated vertiport infrastructure.

Orlando, FL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation and UrbanV today announced the launch of Signature UrbanV Alliance (SUVA), the U.S. joint venture first announced in June 2025 and now formally established, marking the transition from planning to implementation to develop and operate Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure across the United States.

Unveiled at NBAA-BACE 2026, SUVA brings together Signature Aviation's U.S. aviation footprint and operating capabilities with UrbanV's end-to-end AAM infrastructure expertise.

SUVA will develop an integrated AAM network connecting airports with urban and regional destinations, starting from existing Signature terminal locations and expanding into dedicated vertiports and other purpose-built infrastructure as demand grows.

Rather than developing individual sites in isolation, SUVA will build connected networks around existing aviation demand, giving manufacturers and operators the infrastructure and airport access needed to launch and expand AAM services.

“At Signature, we believe the future of aviation should be every bit as seamless, welcoming and service-focused as the experience guests expect today. Through the Signature UrbanV Alliance, we have an opportunity to help shape not only the infrastructure behind Advanced Air Mobility, but the guest experience itself, leveraging our network, operational expertise and commitment to hospitality to create a more connected, convenient and elevated journey for travelers.”

-Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation

Initial deployments are expected to integrate electric aircraft operations into existing aviation facilities, including charging, aircraft handling and guest services, allowing early operations to benefit from established infrastructure and existing guest demand.

As operations and demand grow, SUVA plans to add dedicated vertiports in urban and regional destinations, creating an integrated network of on-airport and off-airport locations and extending connectivity closer to guests' final destinations.

“Advanced Air Mobility will not be enabled by individual sites alone. It will require connected infrastructure that is ready ahead of large-scale commercial operations and links airports with the places people want to reach. SUVA enables us to turn that vision into a scalable network, combining existing aviation assets with dedicated vertiports as the market develops.”

-Massimiliano Pane, Executive Director, UrbanV

SUVA will provide a common infrastructure platform for multiple aircraft manufacturers and operators, rather than serving a single aircraft type or operator.

The company will work with airports, municipalities, real-estate owners, manufacturers, operators and infrastructure partners to identify priority locations, assess demand and develop the technical, regulatory and commercial frameworks required for deployment. SUVA also provides a dedicated platform through which Signature Aviation and UrbanV can coordinate their U.S. AAM infrastructure activities.

About Signature UrbanV Alliance:

Signature UrbanV Alliance (SUVA) is a U.S. Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure company created by Signature Aviation and UrbanV. SUVA develops and operates infrastructure connecting airports with urban and regional destinations through a network of existing aviation facilities and dedicated vertiports.

SUVA combines Signature Aviation's aviation footprint, customer relationships and operating capabilities with UrbanV's expertise in AAM infrastructure planning, development and operations.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, with 100% of its global real estate operations powered by green energy, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .

About UrbanV:

UrbanV is a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure, specializing in the design, construction, and operation of vertiport networks for the seamless integration of eVTOLs into urban environments. Its mission is to pioneer commercial Advanced Air Mobility networks worldwide, bringing air transport to city centers through efficient vertiport management.

For more information, please visit

Attachments



Signature UrbanV Alliance Signature UrbanV Alliance Logo

CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407-206-5212...