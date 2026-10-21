Technomile Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

TechnoMile was recognized for its investment in their clients' long-term success, solving the persistent challenges that growing government contractors face – identifying the right opportunities among thousands of federal solicitations, managing pipelines through manual processes, lacking visibility to forecast and make confident pursuit decisions, and meeting stringent compliance and security requirements once contracts are won.

TechnoMile's unified platform connects growth, contracts, and security workflows, delivering GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations greater visibility, stronger compliance, lower risk, and more efficient operations. By combining purpose-built technology, trusted AI, and deep government contracting experience, TechnoMile helps organizations compete for, win, and successfully execute mission-critical government work.

“TechnoMile solves a real problem for the contracting market – providing a unified way to manage the full lifecycle of federal business,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile.“This award is a special honor because it is largely based on the feedback and experience of our customers and shows that we are living up to our promise to be a partner for business growth, helping companies better manage the work behind winning and delivering federal business.”

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lisa Throckmorton

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