Jyong Biotech To Host Two-Day Investor Events In Silicon Valley And Irvine, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Taipei City, Taiwan/San Francisco, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the“Company” or“Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today announced that it will hold a two-day investor events on Saturday, October 24, 2026 in Mountain View, California in Silicon Valley and on Sunday, October 25, 2026 in Irvine, California. The meetings will be conducted in person, with management set to discuss the Company's recent operational highlights and strategic growth initiatives.

Event Registration



Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM PT in Mountain View, CA. Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM PT in Irvine, CA.



Investors, analysts, and industry professionals are invited to attend the events. Those interested in meeting with the Company should contact the management team at ....

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

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Phone: +1 (646) 307-3803

Investor Relations

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Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214