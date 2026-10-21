Electrocore To Present At Planet Microcap Toronto 2026 Powered By Microcapclub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub being held at the Arcadian Court & Loft. Joshua Lev, Co-CEO, President and CFO, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Conference Details:

Dates: October 27-29

Company Presentation: Wednesday, October 28 at 9:30 am ET

Location: Arcadian Court & Loft, 401 Bay St., Simpson Tower, 8th Floor Toronto, ON, M5H 2Y4

Webcast: summitcast .com/view/iiVo9HYfz9sL9CC5m4Dgpv/N22s45azRsLw3U5aeUR5NF

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with electroCore and attend Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, please register at .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use TruvagaTM and TAC-STIMTM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

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