Enphase Energy Highlights IQ EV Charger 2 Is Ready As Is For EU AFIR ISO 15118-20 Charging Standard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IQ EV Charger 2 already supports the ISO 15118-20 standard required under the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), with no SKU changes or inventory adjustments

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today confirmed that its IQ® EV Charger 2 supports the ISO 15118-20 communication standard required under the European Union's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). The requirement takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Under AFIR, newly installed or renovated public and private EV chargers in the EU must support ISO 15118-20, the protocol that governs secure communication between vehicle and charger and enables features such as automatic authentication, so charging starts as soon as the car is plugged in, and bidirectional charging, where supported by the vehicle and the charging setup. IQ EV Charger 2 has supported the standard since launch, so distributors and installers can keep offering it as is, with no part number changes or inventory adjustments. Chargers already installed at customer sites require no action to support the AFIR standard.

“We want to recommend a charging solution our customers can rely on for years,” said Fedde Tjalsma, solar service manager at Mensonides Installatie, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands.“With ISO 15118 support, Enphase is preparing its chargers for vehicle-to-grid capabilities down the road. That forward-looking approach is a big plus for us as an installer.”

“What especially appeals to me as an installer about the Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 is that they clearly looked beyond just charging an electric car,” said Kick Vermeulen, owner of Kick Power, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands.“With its focus on new technologies and communication standards such as ISO 15118, Enphase shows that it develops solutions not only for today, but also for the energy world of tomorrow. That makes the IQ EV Charger 2 a future-proof choice for me.”

"Regulations will keep evolving, and our customers shouldn't have to chase them," said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. "IQ EV Charger 2 was ready for ISO 15118-20 from day one. Installers can choose it with confidence, and we're inviting automakers to test with us so drivers can get the most out of their home energy."

Enphase plans to continue releasing over-the-air firmware updates to add new features and expand vehicle compatibility, so installers and homeowners can get more from the same hardware they put in on day one.

Distributors and installers can contact their Enphase sales representative to learn more about IQ EV Charger 2 compatibility with AFIR. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2, please visit the regional websites (Netherlands, France, Germany, Norway ). To access Enphase Energy's self-declaration of compliance with AFIR, visit the Documentation section of the relevant product pages and open the document titled“ISO 15118-2 / ISO 15118-20 Protocol Support and Testing.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company advancing intelligent power systems for homes, businesses, and next-generation AI data centers. The company designs semiconductor-based energy technologies spanning solar, batteries, EV charging, energy management, and virtual power plants, and is developing solid-state transformer technology to address the rapidly growing power demands of AI data centers. Based in Fremont, California, Enphase is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in more than 165 countries. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. For more information, visit .

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ EV Charger 2, including safety, quality, reliability, and interoperability; the ability of IQ EV Charger 2 to support the ISO 15118-20 communication standard and comply with the requirements of the AFIR; Enphase Energy's plans to support additional vehicle interoperability and functionality through testing programs and over-the-air firmware updates; and the expected benefits of future software enhancements and expanded vehicle compatibility. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for EV charging solutions and related products; competitive developments; changes in electric vehicle adoption rates; changes in regulatory, certification, interoperability, or compliance requirements, including AFIR requirements; compatibility with third-party vehicles, energy systems, software platforms, and charging standards; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

...