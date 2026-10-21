HCI Group Provides Update On The Impact Of Hurricane Isaias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc., a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has received claims from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall near Destin, Florida as a Category 2 hurricane on October 9, 2026.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Isaias. At this time, we are focused on supporting our policyholders by processing their claims as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The company has three reinsurance towers and only one was impacted - Reinsurance Tower 3. This tower covers the northern region of Florida and has a $15 million retention, including participation by the company's own captive reinsurers. Anything above this number will be subject to the company's reinsurance agreements.

With respect to the company's reinsurance tokens, only Token B is expected to be impacted by Hurricane Isaias. Despite this, Token B remains profitable.

HCI Group will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a diversified holding company founded in 2006 which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate, insurance claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit . Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“confident,”“prospects” and“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company's cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Nathaniel Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

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Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

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