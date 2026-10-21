Viasat Advances NASA Communications Services Project Demonstration With Successful Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viasat will showcase its multi-band, multi-orbit space relay solutions offering resilient, always-on LEO connectivity for government and commercial missions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications technology, today announced it has advanced the company's demonstration mission for NASA's Communications Services Project (CSP) with the successful launch of the Maxwell spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station yesterday, October 20th, at 7:04 a.m. ET during the Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission with SpaceX.

Viasat offers solutions for rapidly growing low Earth orbit (LEO) operations which require the ability to effectively transport mission data back to Earth for analysis and distribution while balancing real-time demands and data latency, as well as maintain continuous contact with the spacecraft for command and control. This on-orbit demonstration mission is a key milestone in Viasat's work developing innovative space-based communication services under two CSP contract awards totaling $81 million and supports NASA as it prepares to sunset its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet.

Supporting its Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, Viasat's government space team will now proceed with on-orbit testing and demonstrations that will take place over five months through March 2027. Viasat's Ka- and L-band space relay services will offer LEO operators the real-time, low-data latency communications required for time-sensitive operations, removing delays to downlink data to the ground. These solutions are designed to support NASA mission needs, as well as the growing market for on-demand LEO connectivity services for government and commercial mission operations.

The Viasat payloads include a space-qualified Ka-band terminal that will be able to access the high-capacity ViaSat-3 satellite network, as well as an L-band terminal to connect with Viasat's global L-band network. These geostationary orbit (GEO)-based relay solutions will deliver on-demand access to critical mission data and enable real-time telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations at any point in a LEO spacecraft's orbit. The demonstrations will also include direct-to-ground communications through Viasat's Real-Time Earth Ground-Station-as-a-Service for S-, X-, and Ka-bands.

"Yesterday's launch represents the culmination of years of innovation, engineering and collaboration across Viasat, NASA and our industry partners," said John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government. "As LEO constellation operations, Earth observation and scientific missions, and military space activities continue to expand, the need for resilient, high-performance space-based communications to keep data flowing has never been greater. Our demonstration will show how new commercial services can transform LEO operations with continuous access and command and control of the spacecraft, enabling dynamic re-tasking and real-time data collection for government and commercial missions."



Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) built the Maxwell spacecraft at its Long Beach, California, facility, incorporating a suite of in-house components and subsystems including solar panels, reaction wheels, star trackers, and flight and ground software. The spacecraft provides power, communications, propulsion, and attitude control for the mission demonstration. In addition, Rocket Lab provided a new L-band radio to support the relay demonstration of various TT&C applications through Viasat's L-band network.

This marks Viasat's second NASA CSP program demonstration mission, following an initial demonstration of its launch telemetry relay solution during the Blue Origin New Glenn launch in November 2025.

Visit the Viasat website for more information on Viasat's HaloNet portfolio of data relay communications services.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global technology company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered in the U.S and in other countries to Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Viasat Government, +1 (202) 383-5074, ...

Lisa Curran/Pete Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the successful launch of the Maxwell satellite and Viasat's mission demonstration for NASA's Communications Service Project; the features, expected benefits and performance of Viasat's Ka-band relay service; the L-band space capability through the L-band network; the ability of the Ka-band terminal to access the Viasat network for data transfer; and the timing of the in-space demonstrations. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Viasat high-capacity Ka-band GEO satellites and any future satellite we may construct or acquire; construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; delays in approving U.S. government budgets and cuts in government defense expenditures; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.