Commerce And Cloudflare Bring AI Shopping Assistants To Bigcommerce Merchants' Online Stores With Webmcp

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers' browser-based AI agents can now find products and fill a cart on merchants' own stores while the checkout remains on the storefront

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com (Nasdaq: CMRC), the open commerce ecosystem built to help merchants win as AI reshapes how customers discover and buy, today announced a partnership with Cloudflare that lets AI agents in a customer's web browser search, compare and shop directly on BigCommerce merchants' online stores with no setup required. The new functionality is turned on by default for eligible BigCommerce merchants.

Shoppers increasingly ask AI agents to find and compare products for them, but most online stores were designed for people to read and click, which leaves agents guessing at buttons and forms. WebMCP is a standard that lets a website tell a shopper's browser agent directly what it sells and what it can do.

For example, a shopper might ask their browser agent to“find a lightweight jacket in my size under $150.” The agent can search the store's actual products and prices, add the best match to a cart and hand back a link to complete checkout on the merchant's store.

For merchants, that means showing up when shoppers use AI to shop with accurate prices and stock pulled directly from the store. Merchants don't need to write code or change their site. Checkout, the customer relationship and the brand stay with the merchant. Merchants can turn off the feature in a new settings menu, which also manages all of Commerce's AI connections.

“Every AI assistant is about to become a shopping assistant, and most of them are still guessing their way through storefronts the way a bot would, clicking and scraping and getting prices and inventory wrong,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce.“WebMCP replaces guessing with a handshake. A shopper's agent asks the store directly for what's in stock at what price in which sizes, and the store answers accurately. With this partnership, every merchant on our platform gets that handshake automatically, with no code to write and no changes to their site. Shoppers get agents that work the way they expect, and merchants stay in control of their catalog, their customers, and the sale. Commerce is ensuring our customer sites are agent-ready by default.”

“The web is being rebuilt for AI agents, and it's on platforms like BigCommerce and Cloudflare to handle that shift so merchants can focus on running their business,” said Matthew Conroy, senior director at Cloudflare.“Together, we're giving every merchant a way to tell a shopper's agent exactly what their store can do, on their own site and on their own terms. We think that's how the agent-ready web should work: built on open standards with the site owner in control.”

WebMCP builds on the existing BigCommerce MCP Toolkit, which gives agents access to functions they can use to complete real-world tasks. For eligible B2C and B2B stores, BigCommerce's server-side Storefront MCPs expose shopping actions to agents connecting from outside the storefront, while WebMCP brings those actions to agents working directly in the shopper's browser.

The partnership is part of Commerce's broader work to help merchants prepare their catalogs for emerging discovery experiences, reach shoppers across new channels, and support paths to purchase.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Commerce.com Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

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