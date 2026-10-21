GSI Technology Achieves Key Milestone In Taiwan Smart City Project, Begins Live AI Monitoring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completes Initial Stage of Phase I, Gemini-II-powered platform meets 90% detection accuracy requirement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the developer of Associative Processing Unit (APU) technology for high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing, today announced the successful completion and acceptance of the initial stage of Phase I of its Smart Eye Guardian project with the Hsinchu County government in Taiwan.

The project, awarded in May 2026, represents GSI's first Smart City deployment of its Gemini-II APU. Developed under the project name Hawkeye, the Company's AI-powered video analytics platform has begun live monitoring of selected surveillance cameras in Hsinchu County. The initial on-prem server installation, supporting 20 cameras, was completed following successful passage of the County's mandated cybersecurity review.

Powered by GSI's Gemini-II APU, the platform uses AI-based video analytics to continuously monitor surveillance feeds, identify potential public safety incidents and alert operators to events requiring attention. By helping operators distinguish significant events from routine activity, the system is designed to improve situational awareness, reduce the burden of manual video monitoring and support faster response to emerging incidents.

During the initial deployment, the system achieved Hsinchu County's mandated 90% detection accuracy while subsequent optimization reduced false alerts to levels meeting the County's requirements. The performance improvement enabled the platform to pass the County's acceptance testing and advance to live monitoring.

"Successful acceptance of the initial stage of Phase I and the commencement of live monitoring represent important milestones in bringing Gemini-II into real-world applications," said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. "We are particularly encouraged by the system's initial accuracy and low false-alert rate, which are important measures of effectiveness in public safety applications. With the platform now operating in a live environment and having passed the required cybersecurity review, we are demonstrating the practical capabilities of our APU technology while continuing to advance our commercialization strategy."

GSI expects to complete Phase I of the Smart Eye Guardian project in its entirety by December 2026. The initial phase includes the development and deployment of an AI-powered video analytics platform supporting an installed base of 20 surveillance cameras, with capabilities designed to detect and monitor public safety events, including traffic incidents, fires, hazards and suspicious activity.

As previously announced, subsequent phases of the Smart City program, if awarded, could expand deployment of the platform to approximately 80 cameras, with the longer-term objective of extending AI monitoring across additional public safety locations throughout Hsinchu County. In addition, subsequent phases, if awarded, are expected to introduce Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) functionality. The project is also intended to provide a reference deployment for potential Smart City opportunities in other municipalities.

To view a demonstration of GSI Technology's Smart City video analytics platform, visit: .

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI's innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

The Phase I contract award represents an initial-stage engagement, and there can be no assurance that GSI Technology will complete Phase I of the Smart Eye Guardian project by December 2026 or at all, that the remaining Phase I deliverables will be accepted by the Hsinchu County government, or that GSI Technology will receive payments under Phase I when expected or at all. The detection accuracy, false-alert rates and other performance levels achieved during the initial deployment may not be maintained during continued live monitoring or in larger deployments. There can be no assurance that GSI Technology will be awarded subsequent phases of the Smart City program or that ASR functionality will be introduced, and expansion of the system to approximately 80 cameras or to additional public safety locations throughout Hsinchu County is dependent on the award of subsequent phases, which may not occur as planned or at all. The Smart Eye Guardian project may not serve as a reference deployment for Smart City opportunities in other municipalities. Additionally, GSI Technology's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; its dependence on contracts with government customers, including foreign government customers, which may be subject to delays, changes in scope, funding constraints or termination; cybersecurity incidents or failures affecting its systems or deployments; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; and delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by, and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts, geopolitical tensions involving Taiwan and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology's various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

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