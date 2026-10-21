Apyx Medical Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Apyx Medical;” the“Company”), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring SystemTM (AYON), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference – November 9-11, 2026 (Miami, FL)

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15am ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, November 9. The fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here.

Canaccord Genuity's MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum – November 11, 2026 (New York, NY)

Management will present at 10:30am ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, November 11. The formal presentation will be accessible via live webcast here.

In addition to the live webcasts, replays will be available on the Events section of Apyx Medical's Investor Relations website at .

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring SystemTM in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma is supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, electrosurgical capabilities and Renuvion for tissue contraction, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at .

Investor Relations Contact :

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

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