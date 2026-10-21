Gabelli Releases Agenda For 50Th Annual Automotive Symposium
|11:00 AM
| Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
|11:20 AM
| Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
|11:50 AM
| Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)*
|12:20 PM
| Lunch Break
|12:30 PM
| Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
|1:00 PM
| AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
|1:30 PM
| PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
|2:00 PM
| Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)
|3:00 PM
| Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
|3:30 PM
| Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA, RUSHB)
|4:00 PM
| Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
Tuesday, November 3rd
|7:50 AM
| Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
|8:00 AM
| STRATTEC Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
|8:30 AM
| MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP)
|9:00 AM
| Experian plc (LSE: EXPN)
|10:00 AM
| Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
|10:30 AM
| Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
|11:00 AM
| Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
|11:30 AM
| AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
|12:00 PM
| Lunch Break
|12:15 PM
| John Murphy - Murphy Automotive Partners (Private)
|1:00 PM
| Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
|1:30 PM
| O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
|2:00 PM
| Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
* Participating Virtually
All times are Pacific Time. Participants are subject to change.
Click here to register for the 50th Annual Automotive Symposium or scan the QR code.
Contact
Miles McQuillen
P: 914-921-5112
E: ...
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
| Miles McQuillen
(914) 921-5112
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