Gabelli Releases Agenda For 50Th Annual Automotive Symposium

This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that allows investors to understand the ongoing dynamics within the automotive industry. Discussions will cover a variety of topics, including the potential effect of tariffs, vehicle affordability, car complexity and the shift to autonomous vehicles, aftermarket resilience, and more. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast.

Gabelli's research team has also published “Fabulous at Fifty” 2026 Gabelli Auto Symposium, Las Vegas, a preview of the event that looks back on the symposium's history and outlines the key issues facing the automotive industry.

For additional information and to register, please visit our website. One-on-one meetings may be available upon request to Miles McQuillen at ... or (914) 921-5112.

50 th Annual Automotive Symposium Agenda

Monday, November 2nd