Amarin To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On October 28, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a company advancing the science of cardiovascular therapeutics worldwide, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results and conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The Company will issue a press release detailing its third quarter 2026 financial results in the pre-market hours, followed by a conference call with senior management at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Information on how to participate is as follows.

Access to the live call:

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062

International dial in: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 314562

Via online: A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

Access to the replay:

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010

International dial in: 919-882-2331

Replay Code:54490

Via online: A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at , beginning shortly after the end of the live call and available until 4/28/27.

About Amarin

At the Heart of Amarin Corporation is a singular focus on advancing cardiovascular disease prevention worldwide. Our flagship oral prescription therapy, VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl or IPE), is the U.S. market leader across all available IPE products and has been prescribed more than 31 million times globally. Through our independent U.S. commercial operations and global commercial partnerships, Amarin supports access to VASCEPA/VAZKEPA® across nearly 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit and follow Amarin on LinkedIn, X, Facebook. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit .

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( ) and the investor relations website ( including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Amarin Corporation plc

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Investor Inquiries:

Devin Sullivan & Conor Rodriguez

The Equity Group on Behalf of Amarin

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